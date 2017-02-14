SCA speller qualifies for regional competition

Jacob Martinez, a seventh-grader at Summit Christian Academy, won the final spell-down at the Association of Christian Schools International District Spelling Bee and moves to the next round of competition in Dallas.

After competing in the Association of Christian Schools International District Spelling Bee, Summit Christian Academy seventh-grader Jacob Martinez will advance to the organization’s regional spelling bee in Dallas.

Fifteen Summit Christian students qualified for the district bee, and five placed at or near the top of their age groups.

Jett Nickell took fourth place among third-graders. Abigail Shanahan and Michael Ward placed first and second in fourth grade. Abby Cook took second place in fifth grade, while Jacob Martinez placed second in seventh grade.

Abby and Jacob then competed in the final spell-down for fifth through eighth grades, with Abby finishing fifth and Jacob emerging as the winner.

