Healy team wins statewide debate competition

Summit Christian Academy senior Corbin Healy and junior Connor Healy took first place in policy debate out of 34 teams in the statewide Capitol Classic Speech and Debate tournament recently in Jefferson City.

The policy resolution has to do with whether the United States should substantially increase its economic and/or diplomatic relations with mainland China.

“We as a school and as a debate program are extremely proud of Corbin and Connor’s incredible work ethic and how hard they compete,” said SCA Speech and Debate Coach Mike Evans. “More importantly, both of these young men are committed followers of Jesus and are great representatives of our school.”