Bernard Campbell Middle School students raised more than $1,200 for Special Olympics through the Polar Plunge, held Jan. 28 at Longview Lake.

They braved 35-degree water to help athletes with disabilities participate in year-round sports.

Bernard Campbell students participating in the Polar Plunge included Sydni Wantland, Logan Turner, Natalie Allen, Aubrey Montford and Landon Binger. Raising money but unable to plunge was Skylee Narron.