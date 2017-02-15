Titans sending six to state wrestling tournament

Zach Moore had never wrestled Adam Spainhour all year, not even in all the times Lee’s Summit West and Lee’s Summit competed against each other in duals and tournaments. The first time the two would butt heads would be in the 182-pound division final of the Class 4 District 13 tournament.

And they really did butt heads.

The head-banging occurred early in the third period, and it delayed the match for several minutes as the trainers wiped blood and applied bandage to both wrestlers. By then Moore already had the match in hand, and his 8-1 victory Saturday would be the highlight of a big day for the Titans at Lee’s Summit’s Field House.

“That was fun,” Moore said. “That was the first match I had that went all three periods. He’s a pretty tough opponent, a pretty strong kid.”

Moore took charge with a takedown early in the first period and he had scored most of his points before Spainhour’s head came in contact with his. Lee’s Summit coach Jay McGovern thought Spainhour, who had only lost once all season before meeting Moore, was just venting some frustration.

“That Moore kid is just a tough kid,” McGovern said. “He was tough and he was frustrating him. That kid was just so strong he couldn’t move him.”

Moore was one of two finalists for West, which had six wrestlers finish in the top four in their weight classes and qualify for the Class 4 state tournament this week at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Sophomore Jacob Moore, Zach Moore’s younger brother, reached the 132-pound division final and placed second after losing a 7-1 decision to Trevor Christian of Lebanon.

“Six is as good as we could have hoped, really,” Titans wrestling coach Adam West said. “Coming in we weren’t sure – maybe, four, maybe five. We’re pretty pleased with that.”

West got that number by getting four of five wrestlers through the consolation semifinals. Also known as the bubble matches, winners in the consolation semifinals advance to the third-place matches and are assured state berths, while the losers call it a season. Jason Potts (126 pounds), Isaac Duckworth (145) and Corbin Copsey (152) all placed third after winning their bubble matches, and Isaiah Childs (195) wound up fourth.

The bubble match success helped West finish third in the district team standings with 110 points, trailing only Jefferson City (215) and Waynesville (118.5).

“It’s nerve-wracking for the kids and for us coaches because if you don’t win you’re done,” West said. “We had a great round. Our kids came out and really competed.”

Lee’s Summit North tied a school record with five qualifiers and finished seventh with 85 points. The Broncos had one finalist in senior Alex Glynn, who placed second at 170 pounds after losing to Tyler Bise of Jefferson City 5-1 in the championship match. Glynn, 33-8, qualified for the first time after losing in overtime the past two seasons in the bubble match.

Hunter Ross placed third for the Broncos at 113 pounds, while Alex Noble (106), Triston Jones (132) and Jaden Duran (138) all placed fourth. Ross, Noble and Jones are all freshmen. Adrian Castaneda, who made it to state last year as a freshman, missed out on a return trip when he lost a tough 5-4 decision against West’s Copsey in the 152-pound consolation semifinals.

“I thought we were a little bit better than that,” Lee’s Summit North coach Mick Cronk said. “We should have got six through, but I’m so happy and so excited for those five.”

North only would have had five through if Noble hadn’t made a stunning comeback in his bubble match. Noble trailed Thomas Brady of Waynesville 11-0 before Noble caught Brady on his back and pinned him with 16 seconds left in the match.

“I didn’t want to lose and let people down,” Noble said. “I felt like there was a right move to do and then he put himself into it.”

Spainhour will be Lee’s Summit’s lone entry at state. Senior 220-pounder Warren Haralson made it to the consolation semifinals but was pinned by Don Hammers of Columbia Rock Bridge and did not advance.

“We’re not happy with that at all,” McGovern said of the Tigers’ showing. “We had a lot of adversity this year and hopefully we won’t have that adversity next year. Even if we do we’ve got to get better.”