Broncos use inside muscle to hold off Tigers

Lee’s Summit North needed strength in a part of their game that hadn’t been a strong suit all season. And they needed a little muscle to pull it off.

Outside shooting has been North’s calling card this season, but in the Suburban Gold Conference rematch Friday night with Lee’s Summit, those shots weren’t falling. And the Tigers were having a field day driving the lane.

North would find that muscle in senior Justin Root, who delivered several key plays down the stretch that helped the Broncos hang on for a back-and-forth 80-76 victory on Court Warming night at the Bronco Fieldhouse.

Root, a 6-foot-5-inch forward, took over the Broncos’ big man when 6-foot-7-inch junior Elijah Farr picked up his fourth foul and his fifth with a technical for his reaction to the call. That left the Broncos one big shy for dealing with Lee’s Summit forwards Delshaun Presley and Somaj Brewer, who would slice up North for 25 and 22 points, respectively.

“When he fouled out it was my role to step up and be the big man,” Root said.

In a game that saw four ties and 13 lead changes (seven in the fourth quarter alone), Lee’s Summit opened a 71-66 lead midway through the fourth quarter with at 12-2 run that ended with back-to-back Presley slams shortly after Farr fouled out.

Root then went to work, powering in for a basket and drawing a foul for an and-one to bring the Broncos back within two. He converted another and-one after a Presley putback and cut the Tigers’ lead to 73-72, and Cameron Hairston followed with two free throws to put the Broncos back on top.

“Our post kids, particularly Justin Root, were really successful down the stretch and I think that made a huge difference,” said North coach Mike Hilbert, whose daughter, Kaitlyn, was crowned Court Warming Queen before the game. “He gave us a tremendous pick-me-up tonight and his teammates rallied behind him.”

Normally it’s three-point shooting that picks up the Broncos, but not on this night. North still hit 11 shots behind the arc, but six of those came from Javaunte Hawkins, who led the Broncos with 20 points. North’s only other double-digit scorers were Root and Hairston with 10 points each.

“Beyond Javaunte, I don’t think anyone was really making jumps shots,” Hilbert said. “We got a nice cushion in the first half and then we got a little loose with our offensive execution. When we missed jump shots, they turned into layups on the other end.”

North’s nicest cushion came after a 15-1 run over the first and second quarters opened up a 26-17 lead for the Broncos. But the lead had already changed hands twice by that time, and it would get swapped several times again. North clung to a 39-38 lead at halftime and a 61-57 margin after battling through three ties in the third quarter.

When North and Lee’s Summit last met back on Jan. 11, the Broncos were up 20 by halftime in a 77-57 rout. The difference this time, Lee’s Summit coach Blake Little said, was that the Tigers played with a fire and passion he had infrequently seen during their 6-16 season. The loss left the Tigers still searching for their first conference win.

“I can handle losing a game or two; the hard thing is getting us to play the way we’re capable of,” Little said. “To me, that’s been the disappointing thing in our season is that we haven’t had more nights like this.”

Lee’s Summit still had a chance when it got the ball down 77-75 with 53 seconds left. The Tigers worked the ball inside to Presley, but he was denied on a drive down the baseline with 20 seconds to play. Emil Spriggs iced the game for North by making two free throws with 16.4 seconds left.

“That’s what we wanted: ball reversal, dropdown drive,” Little said. “I thought he got bumped as he went up and we didn’t get the call, but you’ve got to make the play.”

North made enough plays to improve to 11-9 overall and 6-4 in the conference and make Court Warming more memorable for Hilbert and his players.

“It’s a great feeling and I’m really happy for my guys, especially my seniors,” Hilbert said. “I think this is a memory and an experience that they’ll remember for a long time.”