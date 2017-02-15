SCA sets school record with four state qualifiers

Summit Christian Academy wrestlers Brett Campbell and Caden Robinson are going back to state. And this time they’ll have some company.

Campbell, the first state-qualifier in SCA’s history, earned a third trip to the state tournament and Robinson will make his second after both qualified Saturday at the Class 1 District 4 tournament in Lathrop. But this time the will be joined by teammates Trenton Holloway and Braeden Campbell, giving the Eagles a school-record four qualifiers for Class 1 state tournament this week at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

Brett Campbell, a junior, became the Eagles’ first two-time district champion when he scored a 10-2 major decision over Corbin Menke of Lawson in the 182-pound weight class final. Menke came into the match undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the state. Campbell, who became the Eagles’ first state medalist last year when he placed fifth at 182 pounds, will take a 52-0 record to Columbia.

Robinson, a senior with a 32-3 record, earned his second trip to state by dominating the 285 weight class. He pinned all three of his opponents, including Eloy Anderson of Stanberry in the final.

Joining Campbell and Robinson will be first-time qualifiers Holloway and Braeden Campbell. Holloway, a senior, took fourth place at 195 pounds and Braeden Campbell, a freshman, finished fourth at 145 pounds. Senior Jon Scire came close to qualifying for the Eagles but lost a 5-4 decision in the consolation semifinals.

SCA also had the highest district team finish in the three-year history of the wrestling program. The Eagles placed seventh with 90 points, just 6.5 points less than fourth-place Plattsburg. Lawson placed first with 199 points, followed by Lathrop with 161.5 and Maysville with 117.