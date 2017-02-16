Lee’s Summit, tell us your thoughts on trust and the media

By Max Londberg and Mary Kate MetivierFebruary 16, 2017 

PRESPAV_ME_05052006_DAP_1551_c.1_06-05-2006_SSLOHA4.jpg

Some readers have lost trust with the news media. Participate in our survey to better help The Star and its publications regain trust.

DAVID PULLIAM

We know distrust in journalism is high nationwide, and we want to better understand how you decide what information is trustworthy.

In an effort to connect with readers on this critical topic, The Kansas City Star and its publications are seeking your thoughts on trust and the media. If you turn to The Star, great. If you look to other publications for your news, we’d still like to hear from you.

What elements determine trustworthiness to you? Which outlets do you rely on for news? Which do you avoid?

We’re hoping for a diverse group of respondents, so we ask that you share the survey with family members, friends and co-workers. Your participation will help us to better deliver the news to your area.

Join The Conversation

Lee's Summit Journal is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service