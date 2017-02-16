a childs
grave
is
site
where
the story
begins
little boy
of eleven
named
willie
son of
a gangly
homely
man
devoid
of
selfie
appeal
in almost
every
way
he
stands
alone
there
grieving
as a father
who
happens
also
to be
president
of a
nation
torn
apart
by
divisions
tipping
rapidly
toward
cataclysm
so
unassuming
he has
recently
appointed
political
opponents
to cabinet
positions
he must
leave
the cemetery
walk on
toward
sadness
over
deaths
of
thousands
that will
etch
deeper
into
his
face
and
feelings
until
on this
edge
of a day
for
remembering
presidents
many say
he was
at heart
a
mournful
man
for whom
humility
was
native
as breath
accepting
personal
responsibility
even when
little
was
necessary
still
quick
to relieve
others
tenseness
with a
genuine
of the
people
anecdote
unadorned
by rumor
that they
liked him
so much
he helped
initiate
a long
slow
healing
who
carries
such
a touch
today
while
another
occupant
of his
position
from
missouri
reminds
us again
that
all of
them
come
and
go
h.