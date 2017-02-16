Echoes

By HUBERT NETH

ColumnistFebruary 16, 2017 

a childs

grave

is

site

where

the story

begins

little boy

of eleven

named

willie

son of

a gangly

homely

man

devoid

of

selfie

appeal

in almost

every

way

he

stands

alone

there

grieving

as a father

who

happens

also

to be

president

of a

nation

torn

apart

by

divisions

tipping

rapidly

toward

cataclysm

so

unassuming

he has

recently

appointed

political

opponents

to cabinet

positions

he must

leave

the cemetery

walk on

toward

sadness

over

deaths

of

thousands

that will

etch

deeper

into

his

face

and

feelings

until

on this

edge

of a day

for

remembering

presidents

many say

he was

at heart

a

mournful

man

for whom

humility

was

native

as breath

accepting

personal

responsibility

even when

little

was

necessary

still

quick

to relieve

others

tenseness

with a

genuine

of the

people

anecdote

unadorned

by rumor

that they

liked him

so much

he helped

initiate

a long

slow

healing

who

carries

such

a touch

today

while

another

occupant

of his

position

from

missouri

reminds

us again

that

all of

them

come

and

go

h.

