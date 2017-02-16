Who is the best bartender in town?

February 16, 2017 

The Lee’s Summit Journal is looking for the most dexterous bartender, the most versatile tender of bars, whose speedy martini-making fingers are the same that gently tap the copper top as you pour out your troubles after a long week at the old grind.

We’re asking Journal readers to name the best bartender in town. Judge that how you will: Are the drinks made with speed and precision, or does the drinksmith’s mere presence behind the bar facilitate the best of nights out?

Vote on the Journal’s Facebook page, at Facebook.com/lsjournal.

Join The Conversation

Lee's Summit Journal is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service