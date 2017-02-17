Postseason begins for SCA boys and girls next week

Now that Summit Christian Academy has wrapped up a league title, the Eagles can move on to bigger and better things.

SCA clinched its first Crossroads Conference boys basketball championship since 2009 with an 81-49 victory Feb. 10 at Heritage Christian. If the Eagles, 17-6, win their regular-season finale tonight at Butler, they will finish conference play undefeated.

That would be a remarkable achievement, but the really important games begin next week, when the Eagles kick off postseason play in the Class 3 District 14 tournament at O’Hara. Seeded third in the eight-team tournament, SCA will meet No. 6 seed Cristo Rey 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first round.

Hogan has the No. 1 seed and will open against Frontier School of Excellence Charter. No. 4 seed Southeast plays No. 5 O’Hara, and No. 2 Barstow meets No. 7 University Academy Charter in the other first-round games. The Eagles already own wins over Barstow, University Academy, O’Hara and Frontier this season.

If SCA wins Tuesday, it will meet either Barstow or University Academy 6 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals. The final is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

SCA’s girls, 12-8 overall, will also wrap up their conference season tonight at Butler. The Eagles are seeded third in the girls district tournament and will meet University Academy 5:30 p.m. Monday in the first round.

O’Hara has the No. 1 seed in the girls tournament and will meet either No. 4 Barstow or No. 5 Hogan Prep Wednesday in the semifinals. Southeast is the No.2 seed and will play No. 7 Cristo Rey in the first round.

If the Eagles advance, they will play either Southeast or Cristo Rey 6 p.m Wednesday in the semifinals. The girls final is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 24.