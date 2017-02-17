Postseason begins for SCA boys and girls next week

February 17, 2017 

General Williams and Summit Christian Academy will face Cristo Rey on Tuesday in the first round of the Class 3 District 14 boys basketball tournament at O’Hara. The Eagles, 17-6, are seeded third in the eight-team district.

Now that Summit Christian Academy has wrapped up a league title, the Eagles can move on to bigger and better things.

SCA clinched its first Crossroads Conference boys basketball championship since 2009 with an 81-49 victory Feb. 10 at Heritage Christian. If the Eagles, 17-6, win their regular-season finale tonight at Butler, they will finish conference play undefeated.

That would be a remarkable achievement, but the really important games begin next week, when the Eagles kick off postseason play in the Class 3 District 14 tournament at O’Hara. Seeded third in the eight-team tournament, SCA will meet No. 6 seed Cristo Rey 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first round.

Hogan has the No. 1 seed and will open against Frontier School of Excellence Charter. No. 4 seed Southeast plays No. 5 O’Hara, and No. 2 Barstow meets No. 7 University Academy Charter in the other first-round games. The Eagles already own wins over Barstow, University Academy, O’Hara and Frontier this season.

If SCA wins Tuesday, it will meet either Barstow or University Academy 6 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals. The final is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

SCA’s girls, 12-8 overall, will also wrap up their conference season tonight at Butler. The Eagles are seeded third in the girls district tournament and will meet University Academy 5:30 p.m. Monday in the first round.

O’Hara has the No. 1 seed in the girls tournament and will meet either No. 4 Barstow or No. 5 Hogan Prep Wednesday in the semifinals. Southeast is the No.2 seed and will play No. 7 Cristo Rey in the first round.

If the Eagles advance, they will play either Southeast or Cristo Rey 6 p.m Wednesday in the semifinals. The girls final is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 24.

