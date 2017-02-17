2017 Young Artist to be featured at Lee’s Summit Symphony concert

A viola student from Lee’s Summit High School is the selected featured soloist with the Lee’s Summit Symphony at their classical concert as it recognizes the 2017 Young Artist.

The symphony concert is March 11, at the Bernard C. Campbell Performing Arts Center at Lee’s Summit High School.

Robert Bruce, 17, is a junior who began studying viola at age 9. He has been chosen for the All-District and All-Missouri High School Orchestras for the past three years and is a member of the Kansas City Youth Symphony, playing principal viola with the top performance group. At the young age of 14 he performed in New York’s Carnegie Hall.

Bruce plays with the Lee’s Summit High School Orchestra under the direction of Carrie Turner and studies privately with Maria Maxwell. He plans to further pursue his musical education after he graduates from high school next year.

In addition to Robert Bruce’s featured performance, the concert will include the orchestra’s rendition of Tchaikovsky’s “Pathetique” symphony, his final and favorite composition, and Shostakovich’s “Festival Orchestra.”

Tickets are available online, at either Lee’s Summit Hy-Vee stores, or at the door for $15 (adults) or $7 (students). Students from fourth through sixth grades are admitted free with a paid adult admission.