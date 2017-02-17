DAR honors teachers and students

The Prairie Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recognized teachers and students at its annual George Washington Honors and Awards Ceremony.

The Feb. 4 ceremony opened with a presentation of a Certificate of Appreciation to Rachel Lyberis, a teacher with the Life Skills Class at Lee’s Summit North High School. The certificate recognizes both the teachers and support staff for their efforts with the DAR Project Patriot Coupon Program, which sends thousands of dollars in coupons overseas to Yokosuka Naval base in Japan. Individual certificates will be presented to each student in the classroom for their hard work.

Certificates of appreciation will also be given to the teachers, support staff, and students of the Life Skills Class at Lee’s Summit West High School, the students at the G.R.E.A.T. Program at Miller Park Center, and the Medically Fragile Class at Sunset Elementary, who were not present.

Drake Anthony Honn was named the DAR Good Citizens Award Winner and presented the DAR Good Citizens pin and certificate. Students chosen to receive this DAR Good Citizens Award must display qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Emily Morris, a fifth-grade student at Eagle Glen Intermediate School in Raymore, was chosen the DAR American History Essay Award winner. Emily received a Bronze Medal and certificate for this year’s essay topic: “Celebrating a Century: America’s National Parks.” The DAR American History Essay Contest is open to all students in grades five through eight.

Prairie Chapter also presented Lee’s Summit High School history teacher Allison Black with a certificate naming her the DAR Outstanding Teacher in American History.