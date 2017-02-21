Design effort for Bailey Farm bearing fruit

The park is largely undeveloped, but is open seasonally for a community garden when patrons rent plots for raising vegetables and flowers, plus the parks department in the fall opens a corn maze for special events.

A final vision is emerging for Bailey Park.

The city has owned the park for two decades, but it has remained largely undeveloped. It was a gift from the late Sylvia Bailey, who grew up in Lee’s Summit and died in 2000,.

The parks department held a final design meeting earlier this month for architects to share a draft master plan with representatives from the nearby James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area, Sunset Valley Elementary school, the parks department and others. They had previously met with the architects in a brainstorming session.

Scott Bingham and Lori Bowman of BBN Architects presented their design for critiques and more suggestions.

Keeping the land’s farm roots in mind, there will be various gardens and an interpretive center. The land was part of a family farm established in 1866 by Sylvia Bailey’s ancestors, Jessie and Mary Jane Bailey.

“It’s an opportunity to tell the story of agriculture in Missouri,” said Tom Lovell, parks administrator. “The funding is in place but the timing will be determined by a variety of factors.”

A major obstacle was lack of funding for construction, and parks officials were uncertain whether it could be a self-supporting facility if they charged admission for features like a petting zoo and demonstrations.

But with a renewed parks sales tax in place for another 15 years, the park is assured funding. So the parks department is making a push for completing its design with the goal of starting construction within a few years, Lovell said .

The staff and architects will use the basic plan recently developed to flesh out programming ideas. Work on the final design is expected to begin over the next year.

At the park’s heart will be an interpretive center that will have an upstairs exhibit hall, with moveable exhibits so it can double as space for special events. Exhibits would be themed to explain the evolution of land use from prairie in north Missouri through various styles of agriculture.

Park Board member Lawrence Bivins asked that staff keep in mind that exhibits and playground equipment can quickly become dated.

“Whatever we do, let’s make sure it doesn’t grow old,” Bivins said. “It can have great eye appeal, and then when people come in five years later, it’s dull.”

Downstairs, the interpretive area would hold a catering kitchen and storage for the department. A grill for cooking demonstrations would be featured in a patio area.

An expanded community garden would have demonstration plots, a butterfly and pollinators garden, and a “pizza” garden to show children plants for where a favorite food comes from. The garden would also have space for residents to plant their own plots.

A partially enclosed barn would be the basis for a themed-playground for younger children, and would feature hay bales to play on, and possibly a rope swing.

The buildings and garden would be on the perimeter of a special event space.

Farther away, the department would continue its popular corn maze, and there would be trails for walking the park. There also would be a pond improved to provide outdoor classroom for study of wetlands.

The park may still offer exhibits with dairy cows or horse-drawn wagons, Lovell said, but instead of having them live on site, the department would contract with farmers to bring them to the park during special events.

The plan calls for a second parking lot with about 100 stalls for the park. The park now has shared parking with the elementary school.

An unusual possibility is to use some of the park for “incubator farms,” said architect Scott Bingham.

He said he learned that more than half of the current farmers in the United States are planning to retire in the next 10 years, maybe creating a crisis in finding replacements.

“The incubator farms could provide low rent or free space where people can try farming without jumping into it with both feet,” Bingham said. The farm park could provide support, such as some equipment, he added.

Steve Casey, superintendent of development and construction, said he’s uncertain whether there would be enough interest in incubator farms. Other ideas the department is considering include planting a field of sunflowers, or partnering with a vineyard or orchard to plant mini-farms for demonstration purposes.

The plots could be several acres each. The architects had thought about it being at the front of the park along Ranson Road, but advisers familiar with farm practices said it might be a better plan to place them on the opposite side. The community garden space might get shifted for the same reason, during final design.

There is a life cycle to a farm, said Lala Kumar, a horticultural specialist with the Missouri University Extension who attended the meeting. With different seasons, farms have a share of dead plant litter or bare dirt, or the garden can look weedy.

“If it looks like a park, it won’t look like a farm,” Kumar said.