Building racial bridges should include the youth

On Sunday, I was blessed to attend a very enlightening event: Forum for Racial Justice: The Education System. This forum is one of a series of gatherings on race relations. The idea was generated from a partnership between two churches: the St. James United Methodist Church and the Church of the Resurrection. These two religious entities could not be more different.

St. James is situated at 55th and Paseo in urban Kansas City. It serves a neighborhood that obviously needs all kinds of help. It is led by Senior Pastor Emanuel Cleaver III. Its membership is a little more than 1,000, and is predominantly black, like the neighborhood.

The Church of Resurrection is a giant multi-building church at 13800 and Roe in Leawood. It has satellite churches in four other locations in the greater area. In Leawood alone, the membership is close to 18,000, mostly white members. It is led by Senior Pastor Adam Hamilton. They alternate the venue by inviting the Resurrection congregation to St. James at one time, then the St. James worshipers to Leawood the next time.

These two men of the Lord thought of bridging the racial divide in the Kansas City area, one issue at a time. The subject of this past Sunday’s forum was education. In essence, the focus was on the impact of segregation on the education system in Kansas City. The history was presented. But the highlight was: “What we can do beyond tutoring to have a positive impact?”

Like most of the 1,500 people in the sanctuary that night, I liked the information presented and discussion that followed. The panel of school leaders, community organizers and politicians was on target. The message was loud and clear: There are numerous opportunities in Kansas City’s public schools for people to volunteer and touch the lives of students. Professionals serve as role models and guide students into career choices.

My biggest concern in this event was the absence of students. There was no student who spoke. There was no mention on how students from various races can interact. It would be more relevant to hear from students themselves how race relations impact their academic achievement, their relationships with other races and cultures, their character and their carriers.

I strongly believe that in addition to these adult events, greater opportunities should be given to the youth of various races and cultural backgrounds to interact with and learn from each other. I praise educators who understand the importance of cultural bridges. The increasing numbers of students going to international trips is a good testimony.

While I disagree with the ways most of these trips are structured, with more emphasis on sightseeing than on cultures and language education, they remain valuable. Nevertheless, locally, it would be a lot more beneficial for students to cross the racial and cultural lines also as they explore the rest of the world.

During my tenure as French teacher many years ago, with the blessing of our school principals, a teacher from another school district and I developed a pen-pal program to allow our fifth-graders to tell each other about their ways of living and studying. Students wrote to each other, and they were actual hand-written notes as computers were rare at the time.

I then took my mostly black students on a field trip to the other school to visit the mostly white students. Then that school paid a reverse trip to us.

Imagine these kids discovering who they had been writing to. Imagine how many more questions they asked each other. Imagine how different both groups discovered about the others’ classrooms, cafeterias, meals served and libraries.

Now, imagine each urban school developing this type of partnership with a suburban or a rural school. Given the increasing cultural differences in various schools, each group of students will certainly learn a lot about the other.

Exchanges among students are more powerful in reducing the racial divide when children are still young with malleable and receptive minds. If we wait to start the process of culture learning at their older ages, it may be too late.

Emmanuel Ngomsi is the p resident of All World Languages & Cultures, Inc. Contact him at info@universalhighways.com or 816-554-6000 www.universalhighways.com