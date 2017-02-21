The fate of unidentified bodies: the nation’s ‘silent mass disaster’

After the family of missing Raymore woman Jessica Runions unearthed two bodies over the course of two weekends last month, the fate of the deceased diverged sharply.

The first body was identified as Brandon Herring, an expectant father. That discovery prompted an investigation, with homicide assumed to be the cause of death. Though heartbroken, Herring’s family, who told of the man’s love for his coming son, were able to attain closure after months of seeking a missing loved one.

The second body discovered by the Runions family remains unidentified. The remains are stored at the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office, which holds the unidentified remains of those who die mysterious deaths.

The remains are stored in the same room at the Medical Examiner’s Office, a nondescript building off East 21st Street. Another category of remains, those that are unclaimed, are also stored in the same room.

Medical Examiner Diane Peterson said the county is working about 15 cases of unclaimed remains at any given time.

After a period of about two months, the county abandons its attempt to locate families of unclaimed remains and sends them to be cremated, at a cost of about $700.

If unidentified, the outcome for the remains are less conclusive: they remain in possession of Jackson County, sometimes for decades, in a sort of purgatory.

The 23 unidentified remains in county possession are shrouded in mystery. The oldest remains were discovered in 1988.

One cold case concerns a fetus, born prematurely for reasons unknown.

A nearly complete skeleton of a young black woman likely in her 20s was unearthed in Kansas City in 1993 near East 25th and Vine streets.

A wig was discovered near the woman’s remains. A number of the skull’s front teeth were missing. Dirt was caked on the front of the skull. Fingernails were also found.

But a scarcity of additional clues has prevented investigators from identifying the woman, even 24 years later.

Though not all of the woman’s bones were recovered, foul play is not necessarily the conclusion of the Medical Examiner’s Office when an incomplete skeleton is found.

“Nature in general can scatter bones easily,” Peterson said, adding that rain, running water or scavenging animals can all contribute to the scattering of bones over a wide area.

Decomposition can also stump investigators. Fingerprint identification is the first method used to identify someone. But if fingerprints aren’t attainable, or if someone has never been fingerprinted by law enforcement, the only methods left for identification require some clue as to who the person was before death. Those methods include comparisons to dental records, surgical hardware, DNA or tattoos the person was known to have.

“Many factors have to line up in order to get a quick identification,” Peterson said.

Investigators do have an important tool to use to attempt to link unidentified persons with their families. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, NamUs, is part of a DNA funding initiative and archives troves of data of both unidentified persons and families seeking missing loved ones. Through funding from the National Institute of Justice, families can receive free sample-sized kits with which to test their DNA against stored remains from any jurisdiction in the country.

The Department of Justice estimates that about 40,000 unidentified human remains are stored in offices throughout the country have been buried or cremated before identities were determined.

The National Institute of Justice called the number of missing persons and unidentified remains the nation’s “silent mass disaster.” At any given time, there are as many as 100,000 active missing persons cases in the United States.

Like Perry L. Jones, a 66-year-old recently found deceased in his home in the 1200 block of Drury Avenue of Kansas City. The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office is seeking Jones’ family, but has so far been unsuccessful.

There’s also Donald E. King, also 66, who died in the 7000 block of Raytown Road in Kansas City. And an unidentified woman discovered last spring.

The unidentified woman was found in a wooded area near Truman Road and Interstate 435.

“(The body) was found the same weekend in which three skeletonized remains were found in the metro,” Peterson said. Two of the three bodies were identified. The identity of the woman found near Truman remains a mystery.

Each time there is a new report of a discovered body, relatives of Jessica Runions hold their collective breath.

“Your mind races,” said Linda Runions, Jessica Runions’ grandmother.

Tiffani Sims, Jessica Runions’ cousin, said the family relies on media reports for stories that may entail an end to relatives’ search for their missing loved one.

“Every single time (a discovered body is reported) you wonder if it’s her,” Sims said. “And as awful as it is, sometimes you hope it is, just so you can feel closure and resolve her disappearance.”