Logo chosen for summer reading program

February 21, 2017 Updated 1 hour ago

Fiona Dougan displays the logo she designed for the R-7 summer reading program.

PHOTO PROVIDED

Fiona Dougan, a senior art student at Lee’s Summit North High School, has won the R-7 district’s summer reading program logo contest. Her design, featuring a pair of glasses, will be printed on several thousand backpack-style bags that will be given free to students who complete a designated number of books.

The competition, sponsored by library media specialists, is designed to promote student literacy and student art. More than a dozen students submitted artwork from secondary schools in the district. schools.

Michael Russell, library media specialist at Lee’s Summit North, visited Dougan’s art class on Feb. 14 to announce her award. Dougan also receives a $100 prize for creating the winning logo.

