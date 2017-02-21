Safety efforts rewarded

Ryan Hall, the R-7 district’s safety/environmental services supervisor, has won this year’s Award for Risk Management Excellence from the Missouri United School Insurance Council.

In nominations, Hall was called a “leader in safety management practices” within the district and praised for his efforts to improve safety procedures, enhance employee training and create a comprehensive safety manual for all sites.

Hall has earned two degree’s from the University of Central Missouri: a bachelor’s in crisis and disaster management with an emphasis in hazardous materials and a master’s in occupational safety management. He has worked for the Lee’s Summit district since 2012 and previously served as deputy director of the Johnson County (Missouri) Emergency Management Agency.