Summit Lakes wins spot at national cyber-security contest

A team of six students from Summit Lakes Middle School is headed to Baltimore as one of only three finalists in the national championship round of CyberPatriot IX—The National Youth Cyber Defense Competition. The exercise challenges teams of two to six students to harden simulated computer systems and resolve real-life cyber-security situations faced by industry professionals.

Members of Summit Lakes team, known as Error 37, are eighth-graders Tommy Cuezze, Jonah Ludiker and Mason Sipe; and seventh-graders Connor Bichsel, Keenan Curp and Ethan McFarland.

The competition, established in 2009 by the Air Force Association, provides students hands-on experience securing computer networks while educating and motivating them toward careers in cybersecurity and other science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

Led by coach Teri Curp, the Summit Lakes students advanced from a field of roughly 600 teams in the Middle School Division. The local students demonstrated the teamwork, critical thinking skills and technical knowledge to distinguish itself from other middle school teams.

After three preliminary rounds in November, December and January, only the top 50 percent of middle school teams advanced to the semifinals, and all three Lee’s Summit middle schools were represented at that competition earlier this month.

In fact, Lee’s Summit dominated the top 10 in Missouri after the early rounds, with Bernard Campbell Middle School’s CyberParrots placing first, Error 37 placing second and Summit Lakes Middle School’s PowerOut placing third.

Other R-7 teams in the state’s top 10 were Pleasant Lea Middle School, fourth place, Tempo Storm; Summit Lakes, fifth place, Backspace; Bernard Campbell, sixth place, Error 404; Pleasant Lea, seventh place, System 32; Bernard Campbell, ninth place, CyberSpiders; and Pleasant Lea, 10th place, Scorplings.

Error 37 then emerged from the semifinals as one of the top three teams in the country. Two California teams also advanced.

In April, the Summit Lakes team will travel all-expenses-paid to the CyberPatriot IX National Finals Competition at the Hyatt Regency in Baltimore.

During the competition’s only in-person round, teams will defend virtual networks and mobile devices from a professional aggressor team. The finalists will also face off in three additional competition components: the Facebook Challenge, the Cisco Networking Challenge and the Leidos Digital Forensics Challenge. These extra challenges will expose competitors to new elements and skill sets of the many career opportunities available to them.