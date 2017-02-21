Two chances to see school board hopefuls

The Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring two events before the April 4 election where voters can learn more about local school board candidates.

A meet-and-greet event will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at The Stanley Historic Event Space, 25 S.E. Third St. in downtown Lee’s Summit. A candidate forum will be at 5:30 p.m. March 13 at the Gamber Center, 4 S.E. Independence Ave. in Lee’s Summit.

Eleven candidates have filed for three positions on the R-7 Board of Education. They are, in filing order, Jacqueline (Jackie McEntire) Clark, Dennis D. Smith, Susan D. Coffman, Kim Fritchie, Carl J. Quijas, Mark Dziedzic, Ryan N. Murdock, Diego Gutierrez, Michael W. McMenus, Jill Worstell and Mark S. Augustin.

Incumbents Bill Baird, Terri Harmon and Chris Storms did not seek re-election.