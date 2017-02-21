Local student wins Brain Bee

Addison Leabo, a student at Lee’s Summit West High School and Summit Technology Academy, recently won first place in the Society for Neuroscience Kansas City Brain Bee.

The 10th annual Brain Bee was held Feb. 11 at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Winners received a cash prize and are eligible to compete at the regional Brain Bee, scheduled for March in Baltimore.

The competition includes an oral question-and-answer session based on Brain Facts, the publication of the Society for Neuroscience.