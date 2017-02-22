Titans stand tall against Park Hill

That was no run-of-the-mill dunk Park Hill’s Cecil Lee threw down Friday night against Lee’s Summit West. That was a monster jam – a highlight reel buzzer-beating rim-rattler ferocious enough to shift the momentum of a game.

And it did – just not for Park Hill.

Lee’s dunk to close the third quarter lit a spark in the Titans, who doubled down on defense and dominated the Trojans in the fourth quarter for a 66-54 Suburban Gold Conference victory at Park Hill.

Park Hill had just whittled a 13-point deficit down to single digits when the Trojans forced a turnover in the quarter’s closing seconds. Dru Smith put up a three-pointer from the top of the key that bounced high off the front of the rim, and Cecil sailed down the lane to one-hand the rebound and tomahawk it home as the buzzer sounded.

The basket brought down the house and cut West’s lead down to 50-46, the slimmest it had been since the early moments of the physical game.

“It was a huge momentum boost for them but we talked about it going into the fourth quarter,” West forward Christian Bishop said. “I don’t think we were that concerned. We just said, ‘All right, next play.’ We were ready to go out and go fight again.”

West took the fight to Park Hill right away when a basket by Mario Goodrich started a 6-0 run that made the lead double digits again. Bishop added a slam of his own, and Phillips Brooks converted a steal into a layup with 4:26 left to push lead back to a double-digit 56-46.

Park Hill, meanwhile, turned the ball over six times against a fired-up Titans defense and wouldn’t make a basket in the quarter until Ronnie Bell swished one with 2 minutes, 12 seconds to go. By then West was up 60-51 and the Trojans would draw no closer.

“We had the lead, we had the ball,” West assistant Keith Miller said. “We get a good look, get a bucket and score and we’re back to six. They kind of sped themselves up a little bit and had some turnovers and we were able to take advantage of that.”

This game was a bruising half-court battle, much like West’s 52-50 victory in the first meeting of these two teams this season, with the 6-foot-7 Bishop and 6-8 Elijah Childs banging away against Park Hill’s 6-10 forward Roman Wilson and bruising 6-5 forward Chester Graves. Childs was the steadiest force inside, frequently getting into position to get easy baskets or draw fouls as he led all scorers with 19 points.

Bishop had only six points after getting in foul trouble early, but he was ably spelled by 6-4 junior Malachi Butler, who made two key second-quarter buckets and provided some extra muscle against a Trojan lineup that lists four players 6-4 or taller.

“It was physical, and I think our kids learned a lot from the first time we played them about how to finish around the rim and how to be big and strong,” Miller said. “I really give (West’s) kids a lot of credit for matching their physicality and their toughness. We didn’t back down tonight and I was really pleased with that.”

West took charge from the beginning and never trailed after going up 16-12 at the end of the first quarter. The Titans led 34-26 by halftime, but Park Hill quickly pulled back within 36-34 with help from a three-pointer by Smith, who led the Trojans with 17 points.

West answered with a 12-1 run fueled mostly by outside shooting. Goodrich started the run with two of his 16 points, and C.J. May added a put-back and a three-pointer as West pulled ahead 48-35 with less than three minutes left in the half.

Then came Park Hill’s big rally, big slam and big cold spell.

“I just really thought the kids played well the entire game,” said Miller, who is still filling in as head coach Michael Schieber recovers from back surgery. “Everybody, every kid that was on the floor did some positive things and our bench was phenomenal.”

Phillips Brooks scored 13 points for West, which improved to 20-2 overall and remained tied atop the conference with Blue Springs at 9-2 before Tuesday’s regular-season finale against Lee’s Summit. West’s only two losses this year are to Blue Springs. Park Hill is 8-3 in conference and 18-5 overall.