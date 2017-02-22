Titans place in six events at girls state swim meet

Strange as it may sound, Lee’s Summit West swimming coach Colleen Gibler thought the Titans might have found the girls state swim meet to be a bit of a disappointment.

Gibler wasn’t disappointed – the Titans had one all-state swimmer and five honorable-mention all-state performances Saturday – but the atmosphere at the City of St. Peters Rec-Plex, she said, isn’t quite as electric as can be at the Suburban Gold Conference meet.

“It’s really hard to beat the atmosphere at our conference meet,” Gibler said. “And when you come from that atmosphere to the atmosphere at state, it’s kind of a letdown. The change in excitement level is a tough adjustment for a lot of our kids.”

West had a large cheering section of parents and teammates urging the Titans on to the conference title two weeks ago at the Gladstone Community Center. But at state, they had a smaller contingent. Gibler said that made a difference, especially with fewer voices at poolside.

“That kind of speaks volumes to where our team was this year,” Gibler said. “Our team, as a team, was what made us a great team. But then at state, we were missing half our team.”

But the ones that were there did have some exciting performances. Molly Harmon reached the championship final in the 100-yard breaststroke, and her eighth-place time of 1 minute, 7.37 seconds earned her-all state honors. Harmon, a sophomore, battled back from an arm injury that limited her workouts at the start of the season and the disappointment of not winning the 100 breaststroke at conference.

“When she wound up second, a piece of her was wishing she’d been first at conference,” Gibler said. “But I told her remember, we’re waiting now, we’re tapering for state. I think now that she got that top eight at state, that paid off and made it all worthwhile.”

West senior Maddie Hosick wrapped up her high-school career with honorable mention all-state finishes in two events. Hosick was 13th overall in the 50 freestyle, which she swam in a personal-best 24.68 seconds in the consolation final. She was 14th overall in the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.81 seconds in the consolation final.

Gibler said Hosick, a year-round swimmer who will compete next year for Birmingham Southern College, said Hosick did well considering she was preparing for both state and her continuing club team season.

“I think she wanted to play her cards right so she could be all-state and still be in good enough shape for club swimming,” Gibler said. “I’m proud as heck. She’s still developing as a sprinter.”

Hosick and Harmon joined Faith Lilly and Savannah Meyer to place 10th in the 200 medley relay. Hosick, Harmon, Meyer and Alexis Stout took 15th place in the 200 freestyle relay. West had another honorable-mention performer in freshman Marissa Stahl, who took 15th in 1-meter diving with a score of 329.85 points.

“I think we pretty much performed as we expected in most events,” Gibler said.

Lee’s Summit had an all-state performer in diver Cassidy Wright, who placed eighth with 363.5 points. The Tigers’ 400 freestyle relay team of Katie Gray, Chris Janczewski, Stephanie Janczewski and Caroline Franciskato just missed the consolation final, finishing 18th in the preliminaries.