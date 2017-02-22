Broncos finish perfect conference run in thrilling style

This is the kind of game tested teams win. A team that has passed numerous and different trials by fire.

A team like Lee’s Summit North.

North capped its first-ever unbeaten girls basketball conference season Monday night with a thrilling 61-60 victory over Blue Springs South in a Suburban Gold Conference game at the Broncos Fieldhouse. That 12th conference win didn’t come easy: North missed the front end of three one-and-one opportunities over the final 30 seconds and gave the Jaguars several opportunities to win the game.

But the Broncos had been down this road before during their 23-0 season. From the first game of way back in November, when they rallied from 20 points down at Kearney, the Broncos have won six of their games by five points or less. That experience, North coach Tricia Lillygren said, has made North a confident team in the clutch.

“We’ve been up and down all scenarios this year,” Lillygren said. “Absolutely our kids know they can hang together. No matter what the scenario is, we haven’t broken apart as a team.”

“All the time we knew we were going to pull out the win because we have confidence in each other,” North senior guard Jordan Jennings said. “In the end it was just our hard work and our defense that pulled it out.”

North hung together against a gritty Blue Springs South team that bothered the Broncos with full-court trapping defense and the outside shooting of Tiffany Davenport, who finished with 22 points, and the inside range of 6-foot-1 forward Naia Tauai, who had 16. The two teams battled through eight ties and 22 lead changes, with neither team leading by more than six points.

Blue Spring South (17-7, 7-4 in conference) led 46-45 going into the fourth quarter, and the lead swapped hands eight more times before Jennings hit her third three-pointer of the game and put North back up 59-58. Davenport drove the lane with 1:10 left and put Blue Springs South up 60-59, then the Broncos took the lead for good when guard Alexis Griffin mixed in amid the bigs in the lane for a put-back basket with 32 seconds left.

After Blue Springs South called a quick timeout, the Jaguars’ Zoie Reynolds lost her dribble and the ball rolled out of bounds with 22.4 seconds left.

That might have been the end of it had the Broncos made their free throws down the stretch. But this game was far from over.

“That’s like three turnovers,” Lillygren said of the missed one-and-ones. “It really is. We talk about the importance of shooting those, we shoot them every day. We hit 70-80 percent in practice. But you can’t simulate that kind of pressure.”

The Jaguars fouled quickly and put Aiyana Johnson on the line with 20 seconds left. Davenport rebounded the miss and drove down court and Johnson when to the line again when Davenport fouled her with 9.1 seconds left.

Johnson missed again, and Reynolds grabbed the rebound and fired a pass that sailed off Jaguars guard Myranda Abarca’s hands under the basket and out of bounds with 3.4 seconds left.

Abarca fouled Aaliyah Johnson as the Broncos inbounded the ball, and with 2.8 seconds left she, too, missed the front end. Anija Frazier committed the Broncos’ fourth team foul of the half on the rebound, and the Jaguars had one last gasp with 1.1 seconds left.

Blue Springs South’s Bailey Fowler, standing in front of North’s bench, heaved a pass to Abarca, who had a clean look under the basket but missed a layup as time expired.

“They caught the ball and we broke down,” Lillygren said. “We had fouls to give. We told them go for the steal. Don’t let them catch the basketball. We took too far of a step forward it went over our heads … we were just fortunate.”

North’s good fortune included balanced scoring, with Aiyana and Aaliyah Johnson scoring 14 points each while Jennings finished with 13 and Frazier had 10. And they needed all those points to polish off a 12-0 conference record, the first perfect league mark in the program’s history. North will play host to William Chrisman Thursday before beginning district play next week.

“Our goal was undefeated conference champs and I’m proud that we pulled it off,” Jennings said.

It almost seemed too lofty a goal at the beginning of the season to Lillygren. But she now knows this team can do about anything it sets its mind to.

“It’s so hard to be that good for that long,” Lillygren said. “They set a high goal and they made it. I’m happy for them.”