New shopping and housing development awaits approval

Pryor Lakes, a $102-million-dollar mixed-use development, is winding its way through Lee’s Summit’s approvals.

The development, planned for an area near Chipman and Pryor roads, includes a request for about $17 million of incentives to assist in financing the project. Plans were for Pryor Lakes to include 338 apartments, an 104-bed senior housing area and 80,000 square feet of retail.

The City Council is questioning whether it should allow developers to build more apartments and senior housing, especially using city incentives.

However, developer David Christie might eliminate some of the housing and instead include more retail, making changes to the project and the incentive plan.

Councilman Chris Moreno and others at the Feb. 16 meeting objected to incentives for more apartments. Moreno also pushed for a more retail space in the development.

He said Lee’s Summit needs more high-end shops like those on the Country Club Plaza, Overland Park and Zona Rosa.

“People have proven that they’ll spend money in this city if we give them the opportunity,” Moreno said.

Moreno said he wasn’t part of the discussion for a master plan for the corridor, which a previous council had discussed. That plan is up for vote on March 9. It called for a mixed-use project including retail and apartments on that swath of land.

Christie said he originally had big-box stores in mind when he began working on the project.

“We bought this land two years ago; we’re trying to figure out what pleases you,” Christie said.

The council voted unanimously, with Councilman Dave Mosby absent, to have staff work with the developer to adapt the project to meet their concerns.

The developer says incentives are necessary because of extra expense to move high-voltage power lines and to blast rock that is just under the soil on the site.

He said the land just south of Interstate 470 is the best retail site Lee’s Summit has left.

More retail in the project would produce higher revenue and more property tax revenue, Christie said, and reduce the need for incentives.

“To not fill with specialty retail…I think is relatively sad,” Christie said.

Whatever vision prevails for that corridor, bringing it to life is complicated because of multiple landowners, including Christie, RED Development, the city and another landowner.

Christie said he wanted to buy the rest of the land to add to his 48-acre project, but has been unsuccessful except for incorporating city land in the project.

Councilwoman Diane Seif said she wanted to see the city decide on a master plan for the corridor before it commits to incentives for Pryor Lakes. She said she is concerned that a large lot immediately south of Interstate 470 was not included in the project. Councilman Binney suggested staff look at a city-initiated regional tax-increment-financing project that could be used to solve infrastructure problems.

Moreno and Binney opposed using incentives for multi-family dwellings. They and Councilwoman Diane Seif said they are concerned about allowing construction of too many apartment complexes.

Councilman Craig Faith asked for the city staff to research some statistics to guide the city.

“Are we truly becoming saturated or not?” Faith asked.

The city is working on getting a consultant to do a study of that issue, said City Manager Steve Arbo.

Binney said Pryor Lakes doesn’t need apartments to add population density for its success.

RED Development has two shopping centers east of Pryor Road, with a third approved. It’s expected to have stores under construction soon.

Councilwoman Trish Carlyle said she liked Christie’s plan and would accept a higher percentage of small retail shops and losing the senior housing.

“Not having big box (retail) there is a good idea,” she said.

Pryor Lakes would border part of Lowenstein Park, and would use some park property for part of a lake it plans to build. The incentives would finance rebuilding and realigning Lowenstein Drive and Black Twig Lane. A $650,000 agreement with the parks department would add new restrooms, playground equipment, parking and trails in the park.

Councilwoman Phyllis Edson said she thought the apartments would be too close to the park. She said she’d rather see high-end business and medical offices to bring good jobs.

Arbo said that after a hearing and vote on a city-initiated zoning and master plan March 9, the city staff and developer would rework the proposed development.

“You might see something significantly different,” Arbo said. “It will be what you expect.”