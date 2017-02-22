Short-handed SCA girls fall in district opener

Summit Christian Academy played without its lone senior captain and point guard Kassi Ginther, and it showed.

Twenty-seven turnovers cost the Eagles against University Academy Charter in the Class 3, District 14 quarterfinal, ending their season with a 56-52 loss Monday night at O’Hara against a team they beat 64-43 less than a month earlier.

“We didn’t have our leading scorer and our senior point guard because she was at a soccer game,” said SCA head coach Megan Kliewer. “We had to ask some underclassmen to step into a role they haven’t been asked to do before. So Kassi’s usually the one that steps up when there’s pressure.

“And that was one of the things we talked about before that we’re going to have to have somebody else that will step into that role. And they did that off and on. But we just let the pressure get to us.”

At the end of the first quarter with the score tied 6-6, both teams had more turnovers (nine for SCA and seven for UAC) than points.

SCA built a 30-20 lead halfway through the third quarter, but thanks to six straight turnovers the Lady Gryphons scored the next 10 points.

And in a mistake-filled game, it came in all different forms. A couple of travels, stepping out of bounds, getting tied up thanks to a three-quarters court press, throwing the ball out of bounds.

“We’ve struggled this year in third quarters,” Kliewer said. “We either come out really strong or we come out really lax, and tonight we just came out lax. Yeah, we said it was turnovers and rebounds were the keys to this game.”

The two teams combined for 52 fouls, and four Eagles fouled out. Before three minutes of the third quarter passed, 10 fouls got called. Sophie Schooley, Kaylee Lunn, Payton Sprouse and Grace Glidewell each racked up four fouls before the end of the third quarter, and Abby Nelson collected three. All against a team that couldn’t hit a shot out of the paint until the fourth quarter.

“This team is the quickest, feistiest, best team I’ve ever coached in my nine years in the program,” Kliewer said, “and sometimes that hurts us. Sometimes that helps just how quick and how fast and intense we are, but sometimes we just don’t know when to slow down. Sometimes it’s hard to tell them to shy away because they like to go 100 miles an hour.”

Riley Painter’s free throw gave SCA a 42-39 lead with 5:42 left, then Sprouse and Schooley both fouled out within eight seconds of each other. Lisa Thomas tied it up for UAC with a layup, but missed the opportunity to make the old-fashioned three-point play to take the lead.

Halfway through the fourth, Lunn sank a three-pointer from the elbow to give the Eagles a 46-44 advantage. Thomas scored the next five points, and the Gryphons would not give up the lead. Thomas led all scorers with 29.

Nelson hit a layup in transition to pull within 49-48, but Samiah Hafiz hit a jumper to put UAC up 51-48. The Eagles lost possession on a jump ball, getting tied up in the backcourt. The Gryphons missed four shots, but got the rebound, leading to a Keâ’Ona Herron hitting one of two free throws.

Nelson, who led the Eagles with 16 points, knocked down two free throws, pulling SCA within 52-50 with 1:33 left, but UAC made enough free throws and enough stops to keep the Eagles at bay.

Painter, Sprouse and Schooley each finished with seven points. Painter, a freshman who slid into Ginther’s starting spot, got six of her points in the first half from the charity stripe, helping the Eagles build their lead by getting to the paint and getting fouled.

“(Painter has) been incredible this year,” Kliewer said, “and she’s been starting off and on over the last six, seven games I think.

“Kassi does a great job of getting to the paint and driving, and that’s what I asked some of the other girls. Somebody’s got to get to the paint, and she did that. So Riley did a great job at stepping into her position in place.”

Finishing the season at 14-9, the Eagles will only graduate Ginther, potentially bringing back a huge core of the team next season.