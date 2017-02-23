Campbell brings home SCA’s first state wrestling gold

— For two minutes, a 182-pound wrestler twisted, contorted and jolted the body of Summit Christian Academy junior Brett Campbell.

And for two minutes, Campbell held strong.

It earned him a state championship.

Campbell staved off the desperate third-period comeback attempt from Lawson senior Corbin Menke to win the Missouri Class 1 182-pound state title by a 2-1 decision Saturday at Mizzou Arena. He is the first state wrestling champion in Summit Christian Academy history.

“It feels awesome that I’ll always be the one to represent my school,” Campbell said. “This was my goal.”

It was in doubt until the final seconds. After defeating Menke 10-2 at the district tournament a week earlier, Campbell scored a first-period takedown in the state championship bout. He carried a 2-1 lead into the third period.

Menke spent the entire final period trying to turn Campbell to his back and reverse the lead. Campbell never allowed it.

Menke was a three-time state finalist.

“I knew he couldn’t turn me because (at districts) he tried to do the same stuff and couldn’t turn me,” Campbell said. “I just decided I would stay in my base.”

In the semifinal round Friday, Campbell fought back from a 7-4 deficit for an 18-10 win against Versailles senior Willie Schotte in a matchup of two undefeated wrestlers.

Campbell finished 56-0 for the season and was the only wrestler to defeat the previously top-ranked Menke this season. He did it twice.

“At first I thought it was a normal match — just another win,” Campbell said. “Then I realized what I had done and thought, ‘Finally’.”

Campbell was the only Summit Christian Academy wrestler to place at the Class 1 state tournament.

Freshman Braeden Campbell, who placed second the week before at districts, (145 pounds) went 2-2 and finished 44-10 for the year. Trenton Holloway (195 pounds) and Caden Robinson (heavyweight) each went 1-2 at the state meet.

CITY SCHOOLS SHUT OUT: No wrestler from Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit West or Lee’s Summit North made the medal rounds in the Class 4 tournament.

West’s Morgan Potts and Zach Moore came the closest, with each advancing to the third round of wrestlebacks. Potts lost an 8-2 decision to Kyle Prewitt of Christian Brothers College in the 126-pound wrestlebacks, while Moore was eliminated at 182 pounds with a 6-2 loss to T.J. Hullaby of Park Hill.

The Titans’ Jacob Moore (132 pounds), Isaac Duckworth (145), Corbin Copsey (152) and Isaiah Childs (195) all fell in the second round of wrestlebacks. West finished 19th in the team standings with 19 points.

North had two wrestlers advance to the second round of wrestlebacks: Hunter Ross at 113 pounds and Triston Jones at 132.