can

thirsty

earth

plead

please

i need

a drink

she is

after all

alive

in her

own way

ever

turning

churning

deep

inside

responding

to what

she receives

and gives

in an

intertwined

creation

each part

dependent

on the

others

why is

she so

dry

and

here

not

there

is she

being

punished

for some

contract

violation

promise

broken

to do

her

portion

or is she

simply

at the

mercy

maybe

whim

of

something

unknown

which

seems

to dictate

the whole

beyond

her control

possibly

there is

no

reasoned

pattern

on which

all creation

can count

spit dry

or drowning

is sheer

happenstance

does she

have an

advocate

to speak

on her

behalf

discover

means

for

overcoming

apparent

flaws

and

fix

creation

or

at least

find

yet

unknown

rules

by which

this

high stakes

game

is played

like earth

i feel

my

myriad

needs

even if

unwilling

to admit

them

dont

you

h.