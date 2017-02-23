can
thirsty
earth
plead
please
i need
a drink
she is
after all
alive
in her
own way
ever
turning
churning
deep
inside
responding
to what
she receives
and gives
in an
intertwined
creation
each part
dependent
on the
others
why is
she so
dry
and
here
not
there
is she
being
punished
for some
contract
violation
promise
broken
to do
her
portion
or is she
simply
at the
mercy
maybe
whim
of
something
unknown
which
seems
to dictate
the whole
beyond
her control
possibly
there is
no
reasoned
pattern
on which
all creation
can count
spit dry
or drowning
is sheer
happenstance
does she
have an
advocate
to speak
on her
behalf
discover
means
for
overcoming
apparent
flaws
and
fix
creation
or
at least
find
yet
unknown
rules
by which
this
high stakes
game
is played
like earth
i feel
my
myriad
needs
even if
unwilling
to admit
them
dont
you
h.