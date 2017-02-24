Titans show off depth, clinch tie for conference title

Lee’s Summit West needed somebody to step up and do their best Elijah Childs impersonation Tuesday night. Domonic Doolin filled that need nicely.

Somebody had to fill that 6-foot-8 hole in the middle left when Childs was unavailable to play against Lee’s Summit in the Titans’ regular-season finale. Doolin filled it with 12 points, several blocks and a key stretch in the third quarter that helped West pull away for a 70-52 victory that assured the Titans a tie for the Suburban Gold Conference title.

Doolin, a 6-6 senior forward, normally spends his time on the Titans’ bench, occasionally getting in to spell Childs or one of the other bigs. But when Childs was held out of Tuesday’s game as a precaution after taking a blow to the head late in last Friday’s game at Park Hill, Doolin suddenly found himself in the starting lineup.

“Once after film, coach said, ‘Dom, you’re in,” Doolin said. “I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ I just prepared myself physically, mentally and emotionally.”

Doolin’s most Childs-like moment came in the third quarter, shortly after Lee’s Summit closed within 31-26 after trailing by as many as12 points in the first half. He made two quick baskets at the start of the run, blocked a shot, and then blocked another to set up transition basket by Mario Goodrich that put West up 43-31.

And for good measure, Doolin laid in a pass from Goodrich just as the buzzer sounded. West led 47-37, and the Tigers would come no closer.

“We put him in a tough role to try to fill those shoes and he was great,” West assistant coach Keith Miller said. “His energy and enthusiasm is contagious and he kind of got us jump-started. I’m happy and pleased with what he did for us tonight.”

Doolin helped the Titans start the game with a 10-1 run for a lead they would never relinquish. West led 13-4 after Lee’s Summit managed just one basket and two free throws in the first half, but the Titans’ offense grew cold in the second quarter, and Lee’s Summit senior Somaj Brewer started to heat up.

Brewer scored 12 of his game-high 23 points in the second quarter, nine of them during an 11-2 Tiger run. He had two three-pointers and converted a three-point play to pull Lee’s Summit back within 24-20 just before halftime. Without question, Lee’s Summit coach Blake Little said, Brewer had put the Tigers on his back.

“And that’s part of our problem,” Little said. “We need to work together more instead of trying to be heroes. Nobody else got involved. When you have one guy against the world, the world is going to beat you.”

West poured it on after Doolin’s third-quarter buzzer-beater. Christian Bishop erupted for 12 of his team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter, seven of which came during an 11-1 run that upped the Titans’ lead to 60-40. Goodrich also reached double figures with 13 points and C.J. May matched Doolin with 12.

Miller said Childs will be good to go next week, which means Doolin will go back to the bench when West plays in the Class 5 District 13 tournament at the Lee’s Summit Field House. But for one game, he got to show that the Titans do have some depth and interchangeable parts.

“He’s been the best cheerleader off the bench for our kids in the game, and tonight it’s nice to see him get rewarded for being ready to play,” Miller said. “He stepped up in the moment and did a great job.”

West ends the regular season with a 21-2 record and at 10-2 in conference assured itself a tie for the league title. The title is all theirs if Blue Springs loses Friday to Blue Springs South. The Titans’ only two losses are against Blue Springs, but the conference won’t break the tie if both teams are 10-2.

Lee’s Summit, 5-19 overall and 0-11 in conference, finishes its regular season schedule Friday at home against Raymore-Peculiar.