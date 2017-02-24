Titan boys, Bronco girls teams to beat in district tournaments

Standing on the cusp of postseason play, Lee’s Summit West realizes it’s going to be the team with the biggest target on its back.

And the Titans realize there isn’t much they can do about that except just live up to it.

“You just go and play hard,” West assistant coach Keith Miller said. “Play hard defensively and just do what we’ve done all season. And hopefully, we’ve prepared for this moment.”

That moment begins Feb. 28 for the Titans when they take on either Lee’s Summit or Raymore-Peculiar at 8:30 p.m. in the semifinals of the Class 5 District 13 boys basketball tournament at Lee’s Summit High School’s Field House. Ray-Pec and Lee’s Summit will play their first round game 7 p.m. Feb. 27, just three days after the two closed the regular season against each other at Lee’s Summit. Belton, 16-8, plays Lee’s Summit North the next day in the other semifinal at 7.

The Titans, 21-2, go in with the No. 1 seed and the look of a heavy favorite. Miller, who has led the Titans most of the season while head coach Michael Schieber recovers from back surgery, said the Titans will also go in having already been tested by a grueling schedule.

“We’ve placed in tough tournaments, we’ve had the tough conference schedule,” Miller said. “Hopefully with all of that preparation and all of that experience, next week we’ll just roll out and play.”

This will be the first time since 2010 that all three Lee’s Summit schools have been in the same district, and Miller said that could also be a challenge. The inter-city rivalries could spice up the atmosphere, and these three teams, along with fellow Suburban Gold Conference member Ray-Pec, know each other very well.

“We have the potential to play Lee’s Summit for the fourth time, the potential to play Lee’s Summit North three times, so there is that familiarity,” Miller said. “You just never know what could happen, you just have to be ready to play. You can’t look past anybody.”

Lee’s Summit North will be the team in everyone’s crosshairs in the girls tournament. The top-seeded Broncos, who completed their first undefeated conference season in the program’s history, will open against either Belton or Ray-Pec at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28. Belton and Ray-Pec meet in the first round 5:30 p.m. Feb. 27. Lee’s Summit and Lee’s Summit West meet in the other semifinal on Feb. 28 at 4 p.m.

The district finals are set for March 3, with the girls game at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30. The district champions will advance to sectional games March 8 at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence.