Meet the candidates, shape the school board future

In the most crowded field for the Lee’s Summit school board in recent memory, 10 candidates will be fighting tooth and nail to emerge in the top three.

For years, we have seen tepid, lackluster school board races and elections in Lee’s Summit (when we even had them at all; a state law allows for no election when the number of open spots equals the number of candidates).

In a nod to the mayhem of the last 12 months, the candidate floodgates swung wide open for this April 4 ballot.

Originally, we had 12 for three open spots (incumbents Bill Baird, Terri Harmon and Chris Storms opted out of running again). Jill Dannaldson dropped out before filing closed Jan. 17, but Mark Augustin’s departure was not in time and his name will still appear with 10 others on the ballot.

So how on earth are we to distinguish one candidate from another during this swarming race? You’ve got to actually pay attention to this one, voters.

The Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce is providing a forum to do that. From 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 13 at The Gamber Center, the candidates will try to distinguish themselves as a top-three choice to voters in Lee’s Summit.

It’s highly likely informed voters will not go to the forum — and ultimately the polls — without having at least a pick or two in mind. Between their personal contacts, business associates, volunteerism, community activities and other involvement, it would be nearly impossible in this town not to know and support one of the 10.

But we’re voting for three, which makes this singular forum all the more vital. The chamber has also announced it will tape the forum for viewing later, which is great news for voters.

The last 12 months have been the very definition of a steep learning curve in our school district: not only in communication tactics and public input, but in the integral need to not only be informed when we vote, but to put the best candidates — properly vetted — into office for the betterment of the district.

The candidates have seemingly gotten this memo, too. Many are building campaign profiles on social media, attending chamber and other civic events and holding their own meet-and-greet functions.

Each ostensibly has name recognition in certain circles of Lee’s Summit, too.

So, if you don’t know some or all the names, get to know them: Jacqueline Clark, Susan Coffman, Mark Dziedzic, Kim Fritchie, Diego Gutierrez, Michael McMenus, Ryan Murdock, Carl Quijas, Dennis Smith and Jill Worstell.

Three of those 10 will help shepherd through a momentous, changing time in our school district. A time that includes a new superintendent, watchful eyes on budgets and political happenings in Jefferson City, curriculum issues and, most important, regaining the public trust.

We’ve said it before: choose wisely.

Our direction and determination as a school district starts with this vote.

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com .