Lotawana delays decision on police services

Lake Lotawana’s decision on whether to disband its police department and contract with Blue Springs for that service is on hold until the April election.

Mayor Scott Miles announced at the Tuesday Board of Aldermen meeting that he was tabling the discussions on police services until after the April election. He said that he had heard from enough residents that he was persuaded the community wanted to slow down and spend more time analyzing the issue.

A large crowd at a meeting earlier in February opposed the plan to contract with Blue Springs and gave the mayor a petition with nearly 400 names asking for the city to drop the plan.

Miles, who is running for re-election, said if he remains as mayor he was considering appointing a committee of aldermen and residents to continue working on the city’s options for policing, and to make a recommendation to the board.

Howard Chamberlain, a former mayor, told the aldermen he thought part of the problem is that the city needs to raise its tax rates to have adequate money for services including police.

Aldermen David Tillema reminded the crowd of about 40 that Lake Lotawana had a troubled history with police chiefs and financial problems, coming close to bankruptcy.

He said the community rallied to raise $500,000 in donations to prevent that and the board in the future will be asking for a levy increase to help pay for fixing sewers and roads.

Alderman Tracy Rassmussen agreed, and added that the difference between the costs of the city running its own department and hiring Blue Springs was not significant enough to be the basis for the decision.

Alderman Doug Graham said he embarrassed that some residents attacked the board with catcalls and insults, when they were to decide on the best course for the community. Miles noted the board members are all volunteers. "Everybody up here is trying to do the right thing for the community," Miles said.

"Folks, we are not taking this lightly," Tillema said.

Resident Matt Holloway and others asked about whether the city has been applying for grants or attempting to hire more officers for its department while it was negotiating with Blue Springs. He said he thought the city would be farther along toward solving its problems if it was working on improving the department it had.

"All the effort went to hiring Blue Springs," he said.