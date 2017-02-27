Lee’s Summit semiconductor plant is closing

Diodes Fab Tech Inc., a Lee’s Summit manufacturer of semiconductors, will close this November, costing the city about 225 jobs and the area economy nearly $20 million a year.

Employees interviewed by the Lee’s Summit Journal said the Nov. 15 closure was announced on Valentines’s Day at a company meeting. They said production will probably move to other locations, probably Asia, that are owned by the parent company, Diodes Inc.

Christa Kuenstler, a 14-year Fab Tech employee, said the timing is awful. She’s 63 and planned on retiring at 70. Now she has to start searching for work and faces a pay cut if she does find a job.

“I just bought a house. I moved my 91-year-old mother from Oregon to live with me to be safe,” Kuenstler said. “It’s devastating to me.”

A spokesman for Diodes Fab Tech could not be reached for comment.

Two forces converged that are resulting in the closing, according to accounts from the city, employees and a Cerner Corp. spokeswoman. North Kansas City-based Cerner own the building on the Summit Technology Campus.

The plant had two fires in 2016, but reopened after refurbishing the facility. Also in 2016 the city worked with Cerner on buying the north building on the Summit campus. That building houses Fab Tech, call centers, and a data center belonging to Cerner.

Victoria Rosengarten, a Cerner spokeswoman, said the company does not intend to take over the entire north building. The intent is for the other tenants to remain, she said, but it will not renew Fab Tech’s lease that expires in December.

In December 2016 , the Lee’s Summit City Council approved a Chapter 100 incentive, where essentially the city bought the building and leased it back to Cerner.

“It seems like the city has done all these employees wrong,” said Kim Lane, who has worked for Fab Tech for five years.

City Manager Steve Arbo said Cerner’s agreement with the city did not lead to Fab Tech closing. It is a private decision between the landlord and tenant, he said.

Cerner will pay about 50 percent of the personal property taxes it normally would have paid for 10 years. Because the city owns the building, there would be no real estate taxes, however Cerner will pay about $ 5 million during the period in lieu of taxes.

The health care information techology company plans to install about $422 million in computer equipment for its data center along with spending about $106 million for buying the building and making improvements. At the end of the 10 years, Cerner will get ownership of the building.

Kuenstler said the two fires were the only ones in Fab Tech’s 21-year history at Summit Technology Campus. She said employees were told the company spent $7.5 million on refurbishing its facility as it sought to keep its lease.

Fab Tech Inc. uses clean rooms for manufacturing semiconductor wafers which were originally part of the manufacturing complex owned by AT&T. Fab Tech makes components for mobile devices and the automotive industry.

At one point Fab Tech was the only company using the massive buildings at the technology campus as the city and its owners struggled to find a reuse for the idle plant on Chipman Road.

Since then, the city has used tax incentives to support the property owners as they found new tenants. The Lee’s Summit School district has its technology academy housed in that building, but it is scheduled to move to a district-owned building.

Employees hope some kind of intervention will save the local company.

The city and Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council made an attempt during the fall, including looking at two new locations in the city, but was unsuccessful.

Councilman David Mosby said that if someone would bring forward a plan to save Fab Tech “we’d be hard pressed to say no.” He said in October he was pressing for the city staff to find a creative step, but none emerged.

Mayor Randy Rhoads said the city isn’t part of any lease negotiations involving Fab Tech.

“It was apparently a hurdle that cannot be overcome,” Rhoads said. “Apparently they’ve run out of time. It’s not for lack of trying.”

Lane and Kuenstler agreed that rebuilding the Fab Tech facility in another Lee’s Summit location is impractical.

“We even thought of getting ahold of Donald Trump to save out jobs,” Kuenstler said.