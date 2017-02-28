22-year-old arrested after string of robberies, pursuit with police

Multiple charges were filed Thursday against a 22-year-old man after police said he was connected to a string of convenience store robberies in Lee’s Summit.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department said Larry D. Washington, Jr., of Kansas City, was arrested after he led officers in a vehicle pursuit late Wednesday night. Police said Washington was apprehended after he allegedly robbed a store in the 200 block of SE Grand Street, according to a news release.

Police said the store robberies dated back to Dec. 20.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Washington with seven counts of first-degree robbery as well as seven counts of armed criminal action.

Washington remained in the county jail on Friday, according to jail records. His bail was set at $200,000.