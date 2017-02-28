22-year-old arrested after string of robberies, pursuit with police

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.comFebruary 28, 2017 

Larry D. Washington, Jr.

LEE&RSQUO;S SUMMIT POLICE DEPARTMENT

Multiple charges were filed Thursday against a 22-year-old man after police said he was connected to a string of convenience store robberies in Lee’s Summit.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department said Larry D. Washington, Jr., of Kansas City, was arrested after he led officers in a vehicle pursuit late Wednesday night. Police said Washington was apprehended after he allegedly robbed a store in the 200 block of SE Grand Street, according to a news release.

Police said the store robberies dated back to Dec. 20.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Washington with seven counts of first-degree robbery as well as seven counts of armed criminal action.

Washington remained in the county jail on Friday, according to jail records. His bail was set at $200,000.

Join The Conversation

Lee's Summit Journal is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service