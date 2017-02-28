Love and Logic starts April 6

Lee’s Summit CARES will present Parenting the Love and Logic Way from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, April 6 through May 11 at Woodland Elementary School, 12709 Smart Road. No class is scheduled on April 27, however.

The course is designed for parents raising children of any age. They will learn how to end arguing, whining and backtalk as well as how to raise children who are respectful, responsible and fun to be around.

The course costs $42, but is free to previous participants. Scholarships are available for residents of the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District. For more information, to pre-register or to apply for a scholarship, visit www.lscares.org or contact Bev Hatley at 816-347-3259.

The program is offered in collaboration with the Lee’s Summit School District and ReDiscover. The United Way of Greater Kansas City and the city of Lee’s Summit assist with funding and scholarships.