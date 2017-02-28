SCA artists qualify for contest/exhibition

Three pieces of art from Summit Christian Academy have been selected for inclusion in the University of Central Missouri High School Competitive Art Exhibition.

The works were created by junior Michaela Loux, freshman Ruby Harris and junior Collin Mahurin. Only 200 of 900 entries were chosen.

The art will be on display March 6 to 17 in the university’s Art Center hallways. The contest will be March 17.

“It is a big honor for these students as their art stood out from hundreds that were submitted,” said Jana Jurkovich, secondary art Instructor at Summit Christian Academy.