Guidance department sponsored resource fair

Resource Fair

The Lee’s Summit School District Guidance Department sponsored its annual Community Resource Fair Feb. 17.

The goal of the annual fair is to provide school counselors, social workers, liaisons and principals with information about the wide variety of resources available to help students and families. About 30 organizations were represented at the fair to inform district staffers about their services.

Participants included mental-health organizations, employment programs, substance-abuse prevention groups, youth centers, housing programs, health and fitness organizations and groups assisting low-income families.