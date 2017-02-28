Guidance department sponsored resource fair

February 28, 2017 

Lee’s Summit School District staff members talk to representatives at the Community Resources Fair.

PHOTO PROVIDED

Resource Fair

The Lee’s Summit School District Guidance Department sponsored its annual Community Resource Fair Feb. 17.

The goal of the annual fair is to provide school counselors, social workers, liaisons and principals with information about the wide variety of resources available to help students and families. About 30 organizations were represented at the fair to inform district staffers about their services.

Participants included mental-health organizations, employment programs, substance-abuse prevention groups, youth centers, housing programs, health and fitness organizations and groups assisting low-income families.

Join The Conversation

Lee's Summit Journal is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service