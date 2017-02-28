Hassler to lead Longview Farm Elementary

Kimberly Hassler, now assistant principal at Richardson Elementary School in Lee’s Summit, will become principal at Longview Farm Elementary in July. She replaces Ryan Rostine, who is retiring.

Hassler brings 19 years of education experience to her new job. She has been an assistant principal in the R-7 district since July 2014. Earlier, she taught at Richardson Elementary and at schools in the Park Hill district, Independence and Oklahoma. She is a 2014 graduate of the Lee’s Summit R-7 Leadership Academy and a recipient of the Missouri PTA Lifetime Membership Award.

A Lee’s Summit resident, Hassler earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from William Jewell College, a master’s in educational studies from McGill University in Canada and an education specialist degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

The school board approved her promotion on Feb. 16.