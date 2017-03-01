Barstow busts loose, ends SCA’s season

Barstow’s Jacob Gilyard busted loose at the end, and that brought an end to Summit Christian Academy’s season.

Gilyard is Barstow’s much-celebrated lightning-fast guard, and for three quarters SCA was doing an admirable job of limiting his effectiveness. But not in the fourth quarter. That’s when Gilyard scored 15 of his 36 points, and that’s when Barstow pulled away for a 74-64 victory Feb. 23 in the semifinals of the Class 3 District 14 boys basketball tournament at O’Hara.

Gilyard averages nearly 35 points a game, so it’s something that SCA was able to hold the University of Richmond signee to three points in the second quarter after he hit the Eagles for 10 in the first. But in the fourth, he hit two key baskets, made three assists and went 11-for-11 from the free-throw line.

“He’s one of the best players in the city,” SCA coach Jake Kates said. “We made some mistakes with the basketball in the fourth quarter and then we had to start taking some chances. And when you take chances against a kid like that and you don’t get the ball, he’s going to score.”

Despite SCA’s pressing and trapping defense, Gilyard scored or set up a score almost every time SCA made a basket in the fourth quarter, which the Eagles entered down 52-45. When a General Williams basket closed SCA within 61-58 with just over three minutes left in the game, Gilyard answered with two free throws and a layup. A Preston Kliewer layup off a steal with 51 seconds left and made it 65-61, and Gilyard went to the line and made two more shots.

And when Williams nailed the last of his eight three-pointers and made it a 67-64 game with 38 seconds left, Gilyard drove the lane, drew a foul and converted the and-one that put the Eagles away.

“When the game’s on the line, the best players step up and that’s what he did,” Williams said. “We tried to keep him check the best we could, we used different defenders, tried to throw different traps at him … he’s just the player everybody thinks he is.”

So was Williams, who finished with 31 points on eight-for-10 shooting behind the arc. Three of those three-pointers came in the first quarter, when SCA bounced back from an early 11-2 deficit to trail 19-17 at the end of the quarter.

“I missed my first shot, but after I saw the ball go in once, I kind of knew I could have a big game,” Williams said. “The basket kept getting bigger in the first quarter and the second quarter, so I just kept shooting it.”

Williams’ three starting the second quarter gave SCA its first lead at 20-19, and the Eagles went up 27-21 before Barstow gradually cut it back to 31-30 by halftime. The Knights scored the first five points of the third quarter and never trailed again, but SCA kept it close until the final seconds.

SCA also got 12 points and two threes from Raef Gerdes and 11 from Sam Huckabee, who along with Williams and three other seniors saw their high school careers come to a close. It’s the second straight year the Eagles have been eliminated by 20-6 Barstow, which played in three of the last four Class 3 state championship games and won it all in 2015. Barstow’s season ended the following night with an 81-62 loss to Hogan Prep in the final.

But SCA did beat the Knights 68-60 back in January, part of the Eagles’ undefeated run to the Crossroads Conference title during their 19-7 season.

“I absolutely loved the season I had, loved the group of guys I had,” Kates said. “To have the season we had, playing the schedule we play and the circumstances we found ourselves in … there’s nothing but pride that I walk away with after what those kids did.”