Tigers get flattened after coming out flat against Blue Springs South

If there’s such a thing as a good time for a bad game, Lee’s Summit’s girls may have found one Friday night.

In its final game of the regular season, Lee’s Summit came out flat and never showed much life in a 57-34 loss to Blue Springs South in a Suburban Gold Conference game at the Tigers’ Field House. District play started this week, which means the Tigers’ next loss would be there last.

Which is why Lee’s Summit coach Jessica Crawford hoped the Tigers just got some ugliness out of their system.

“They were just in a funk tonight,” Crawford said. “Hopefully we got the bad game out of our way going into districts.”

Crawford admitted the Tigers were already focused on the Class 5 District 13 tournament, which Lee’s Summit is hosting. The Tigers had the No. 2 seed and opened district play Tuesday in the semifinals against Lee’s Summit West.

The focus certainly wasn’t on Blue Springs South, which scored the game’s first eight points and was never pushed by the Tigers after that.

“We’re a much better ballclub than that,” Crawford said. “That last conference game, it’s hard to get up for when it’s not for a championship. Blue Springs South got up for it, and we just didn’t.”

Lee’s Summit committed 19 turnovers against Blue Springs South’s trapping, pressure defense, and the Tigers had no answer for the Jaguars’ inside-outside shooting combo of Naia Tauai and Tiffany Davenport. Davenport led the Jaguars with 15 points, and Tauai finished with 10.

Lee’s Summit, meanwhile, missed 12 of its 14 shots in the first quarter as Blue Springs South pulled away. The Jaguars (18-7 overall, 8-4 in conference) led 16-5 after the first quarter and 28-9 by halftime after holding the Tigers to four points in the second quarter. Lee’s Summit never got closer in the second half.

“They’re a team that you can’t come out flat like we did tonight,” Crawford said. “I’m not sure why, but we didn’t start the game when they started the game. And when you dig a 20-point deficit, it’s pretty hard to dig yourself out.”

Lee’s Summit did get 15 points from Claire Lock, who went nine of 12 from the free-throw line. It wasn’t enough though to keep the Tigers from ending the regular season 11-13 overall and 6-6 in conference play.