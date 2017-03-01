Market Center of Ideas holds kickoff event: Velocity

• Velocity will alternate between social hours and a more formal event on each third Thursday of the month, with the next meeting being a 5 p.m. happy hour on March 16 at Main Slice Pizza in downtown Lee’s Summit. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/ marketcenterofideas/.

The Lee’s Summit Market Center of Ideas is picking up speed, with Velocity.

The event is the first of a monthly series sponsored by the non-profit group commissioned by the Lee’s Summit City Council. The program, called Velocity, will feature guest speakers and networking events geared to established business owners and hopefuls embarking on new enterprises.

The goal is to foster Lee’s Summit entrepreneurship, focusing efforts on helping people who want to create startups that have high-growth potential, said Chris Cooper, board chairman.

The budding entrepreneur could be a recent college graduate or someone working in a corporation who’d like to step out with their own idea or a retired person who wants to launch another career, Cooper said. “There is a distinct and underserved need to reach these people,” Cooper said.

The first Velocity event featured a panel of speakers, including Bob Gourley, a Lee’s Summit businessman who describes himself as a “serial entrepreneur” because he’s built and sold several companies. His experience runs from selling computer systems, to owning a beer distributorship, a food distributor and others. He’s also the author of “Make Money for Bob.”

Also on the panel were Chris Palmer, of Contra Software, which is developing products for television and film industry, and Gabe Abreo who founded a thermal imaging company.

They covered a range of questions, from what motivated them to start their own businesses, to finding capital and investors and what helped make them successful. They all emphasized the importance of finding good partners and employees. “Get somebody smarter than you,” Gourley said.

Ben Rao, a member of the groups events committee, said Velocity would continue to offer speakers with valuable real-world experience that can help inspire or answer questions for new business owners. It will alternate between social hours and a more formal event on each third Thursday of the month, he said, with the next meeting being a 5 p.m. happy hour at Main Slice Pizza in downtown Lee’s Summit.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/marketcenterofideas/.

LaBrent and Anita Browning, of Kansas City, were among about 100 people at the first event. He has been operating an exterior and interior remodeling business about 10 years; she recently launched an e-commerce business selling children’s accessories, LaBreah’s, at LaBreahs.com.

“We’re here to rub elbows, networking and learning,” LaBrent Browning said.

“Always learning,” added Anita Browning.