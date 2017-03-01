Dream house to benefit hospital is ready for market

Sponsors of the 2017 house: Summit Custom Homes, 94.1 KFKF & Steel City Media, The Rob Ellerman Team at ReeceNichols, NASB, Crowley Furniture, Kansas City SPACES, The Kansas City Star and Cosentino’s.

Where: The Reserve at Stoney Brook subdivision in south Lee’s Summit

What: The St. Jude Dream Home Showplace, a 4,600-square-foot house on the Parade of Homes

The dream house under construction in Lee’s Summit to benefit the famous children’s hospital founded by comedian and actor Danny Thomas will soon go on the market.

The house, at 4220 SW Stoney Brook Drive, is valued at $600,000. Labor and materials for construction have been donated, and proceeds from its sale will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. The home is one of several that people can tour on the Parade of Homes April 22 through May 7.

The St. Jude Dream Home Showplace is the fifth built in the Kansas City area by the Lee’s Summit-based Summit Custom Homes. It has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a fitness room, a theater and gaming room, and a wine cellar.

“We appreciate all the hard work, time, materials that were put into this house,” said Randy Ramos, director of purchasing for Summit Custom Homes at a signing ceremony. “It looks amazing.”

Russ Laney, St. Jude’s director of dream home construction field operations, said Summit Custom Homes has been an excellent fundraiser partner, raising at least $5 million for St. Jude so far.

Participants in its construction and a family that benefited from services of the hospital signed subflooring of the master bedroom to commemorate the fundraiser. They also toured the nearly finished 4,600 square-foot house.

St. Jude does not charge for care, travel, food and housing for children battling cancer and their families, including some from the Kansas City area.

Jeremy and Jenn Christiansen of Shawnee know how much it means to a family who has child stricken with cancer.

Their first child, Avery, 8, had a brain tumor when she was only 11 months old.

They decided to get treatment from St. Jude.

“It helped us get through a really hard six months,” said Jenn Christiansen, adding that the hospital provided support so they could focus on the care of their daughter. The hospital was there to treat a second occurrence of the cancer and provided hearing aids, leg braces and other treatment Avery needed. Avery is cognitively delayed.

She is nearing five years of being cancer free and thriving.

“Our little firecracker is constantly on the move,” Jenn Christiansen said. “She is a vibrant second grader, she has friends… and a very active and fulfilling life.”