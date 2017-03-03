International Festival gives a taste of cultures

Tasty foods from several continents filled table after table for guests to enjoy. Chinese traditional dancers performed, and students from Summit Christian Academy started their International Festival with a Parade of Flags.

About 500 visitors came to eat, watch the pageantry and look at exhibits sharing cultures from Europe, North America, South America, Africa and Asia at the campus elementary building.

“It is a blast, it’s really nice,” said Lia Dkanadze, 18, a foreign exchange student from the Republic of Georgia, who is attending North Kansas City High School. She was one of several students from other schools who also were invited to the event.

Kathy Tharp, director of the International Program, said the festival is held the week of Presidents Day because it gives the students the weekend to set up the displays in the elementary school gym and other rooms. They built mock homes, waterfalls, created displays with poster boards with facts about various countries.

The festival always begins with a Parade of Flags for the countries represented, and included performances of a traditional tea ceremony, Chinese dancers, a tae kwon do demonstration and the school orchestra and choirs.

The school has 17 international students, she said, which serve an important role in helping educate the other students. Typically they are coming to SCA to study several years before attending college in the U.S. she said.

SCA offers 70 dual college credits, helping students get a jump their university studies.

They contribute by going to language classes to help other students learn from a native speaker and to share their cultures, Tharp said. All the students bring what they’re learning in classrooms, either in languages, history or other subjects and creating exhibits for festival.

“At SCA we want to infuse our curriculum and activities with a global perspective,” Tharp said. “We’re creating world changers and global changers.”