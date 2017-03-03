Broncos perfectly stunned by Belton

All season long, Lee’s Summit North had been pulling off Houdini-act victories, rallying from big deficits or hitting last-second shots to keep their season perfect.

The Broncos just came up one Houdini act shy of keeping that season going. That’s because Belton’s Courtnie Lewis delivered one of her own, making two free throws with 1.8 seconds left to bring a stunning end to North’s season with a 47-46 loss in the semifinals of the Class 5 District 13 girls basketball tournament Tuesday at Lee’s Summit’s Field House.

North appeared poised for another come-from-behind victory when Aiyana Johnson scored on a spin move under the basket with 10 seconds left and put the Broncos up 46-45.

After a Belton timeout with 8 seconds left, Lewis inbounded the ball from the North baseline, streaked down court and took a pass on the baseline from Katie Frasher driving down the lane. Lewis was fouled as she drove to the basket and sank two free throws with 1.8 seconds left.

North still had time for one last shot, but Anija Frazier’s three-point heave fell short as the buzzer sounded. There would be no last-second escape this time.

“We didn’t play enough to win,” North coach Tricia Lillygren said. “The ball has bounced well for us all season long, and it didn’t bounce that way for us tonight.”

Belton made sure it didn’t with a sagging defense designed to harass 6-foot-2 twin towers Aiyana and Aaliyah Johnson. Aaliyah Johnson scored 21 points and her younger sister Aiyana had 12, but the Pirates double- and triple-teamed them most of the game and forced them into several turnovers and missed shots inside.

“Our goal was to catch in the post where we wanted them to catch and not let the other one run to the rim and get the pass out of there,” Belton coach Brad Batchelder said. “That’s what we were able to do most of the game.”

The Broncos, meanwhile, struggled to stop Lewis once she got untracked. The 5-11 senior forward and Eastern Michigan signee led the Pirates with 21 points, including a 10-for-10 effort from the line.

But when Lewis came out sluggish to start the game, so did the Pirates. Still shaking off a cold that had her in bed last weekend and out of practice last week, Lewis missed her first four shots of the game while North jumped out to a 13-2 lead. But as the quarter was coming to a close, she stole an inbounds pass and went in for a layup at the buzzer.

“That shot at the end of the first quarter was the difference for her,” Batchelder said. “Her eyes kind of lit up and we saw ‘Big-Game Courtney’ come back.”

Belton held North to six points in the second quarter, and the Pirates pulled within 19-14 at the half after Lewis drained a three and scored off a steal to end the period. Her two free throws early in the third quarter tied the game 23-23, and Sydney Bandy followed with a fast-break basket that gave the Pirates their first lead during a 12-2 run that put them up 30-25.

North ended the third quarter with a 6-0 run for a 31-30 lead, and the Broncos pushed it to 36-32 on an and-one by Aaliyah Johnson with 5:30 left to play.

Belton responded with an 11-2 outburst that included a three by Bandy and a basket and four free-throws by Lewis for a 43-38 lead, which the Pirates maintained until the final, frantic seconds. When she went to the line with the game on the line, Lewis calmly sank her first free throw and waited out a Bronco timeout before swishing the game-winner.

And Belton, which reached the Class 5 state quarterfinals last year after entering district play with a 12-12 record, would have another postseason shocker. The Pirates, 15-11, play Lee’s Summit tonight for the district title.

North finished 24-1 and agonizingly close to keeping its perfect season going. But even if they weren’t perfect, Lillygren said the Broncos still had a good year.

“I think that’s what everybody needs to remember is that we’ve had a fantastic season with some unbelievable ball games and heart that was shown throughout the season,” Lillygren said. “I can’t be prouder of them as people, and they’re going to be a special team that I’m going to miss greatly.”