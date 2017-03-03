Tigers advance in familiar fashion

Behind 15 second-half points from Clair Lock, Lee’s Summit took down a familiar foe for the third time this season Tuesday.

After falling behind in the first half, Lock got hot and the second-seeded Tigers (12-13) defeated third-seeded Lee’s Summit West 48-37 in the Class 5, District 13 semifinal Tuesday at the Tigers’ Field House.

“It’s hard, because the girls know each other,” said Lee’s Summit head coach Jessica Crawford. “They grew up in this area. They’re very well-coached. It really came down to who could execute towards the end. We could never really get that stretch where we thought the game was over, so it was kind of who could execute at the end.”

With Belton pulling the upset over Lee’s Summit North, the Tigers will face the No. 4 seed Pirates Friday at 6 pm for the championship at home.

West jumped out to a 12-6 lead in the first quarter, knocking down a couple of three-pointers and four free throws, but a drought in the second quarter allowed the Tigers to take a 17-16 lead.

“We didn’t play well against them all three times,” Titans’ head coach Jeff Hardin said. “You’ve got to look at it, if it’s three times, they probably have something to do with it, then. The first time we felt like we gave it away at the free-throw line and layups. The first two times we play them, we were a total of five-for-25 in the first half on free throws. That’s kind of why we felt pretty good going into this, if we can get that shored up, we’ll be OK.”

While the Titan offense looked stale at times in the second quarter, including not scoring for over four minutes, West still took a 21-20 lead into halftime, thanks to 11 points from Sydnee Kemp. Balanced scoring kept the Tigers close — six from Lock and five each from Breanna May and Paige Elston in the first half.

Randi Johnson hit a three out of the gate in the third quarter, and the Tigers gained confidence.

“We were just scared, I think,” Crawford said, “when we were shooting, and again on defense, we were a step behind on our rotations because we were over-thinking instead of just reacting like we normally do. When I talked at halftime, I said something like, ‘Just go play. Your body knows where to go. Just forget about this could be our last game. Just go out and play.”

At the 4:29 mark in the third quarter, Lock picked up a steal and drove for a traditional three-point play, putting the Tigers in the lead for good, 28-25. She finished the game with 21 points to lead all scorers.

“We set up a lot of things going to her, obviously,” Crawford said. “Randi Johnson did a good job of when they collapsed, she was able to drive and kick it a few times.”

The Tigers made life difficult for West down in the post, blocking shots and getting steals.

“They killed us on the boards,” said Hardin. “(Claire) Burch and May in the first half got between them I think 11 offensive rebounds. You’re not going to win many games giving up 11 offensive rebounds.

When West’s Kenzie Beeler took off in transition after a steal, Johnson blocked her layup in the third.

Lock capped off a 7-0 run with a drive to put the Tigers up 37-27 just into the fourth quarter.

With 3:10 left, it seemed Lock hit a dagger with a three to give Lee’s Summit a 43-32 lead, but Aundrea Calloway came right back with a layup for West. The Tigers gave West opportunities to get back in the game with turnovers, missed shots and a couple of missed free throws, but the Titans went one-for-four from the free-throw line, including missing two front ends of one-and-ones.

“We didn’t go very deep in the bench,” Hardin said,” and a couple of them ran out of gas. The cramps there for Kemp, that didn’t help.”

Kemp only scored four second-half points to give her 15 on the night, and twice went down with cramps in the final minutes.

The Titans finished the year at 10-14.