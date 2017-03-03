Titans celebrate Schieber’s return with district tournament win

Michael Schieber was still walking rather gingerly, and he rarely rose out of his chair on the Lee’s Summit West bench Tuesday night. But the Titans’ head basketball coach was clearly back, clearly in charge and clearly loving every minute of it.

Schieber hadn’t been to a game – or a practice for that matter – since undergoing back surgery in January. Postseason victories are always special, but for Schieber and his players, the 61-42 win over Lee’s Summit in the semifinals of the Class 5 District 13 tournament at the Tigers’ Field House was even more so.

“I missed the kids, and I missed the excitement of high school basketball,” Schieber said. “There’s been an outpouring of support for me and I really appreciate that. It’s emotional.”

Schieber last appeared on the Titans’ bench way back on Jan. 16 in their victory over Lincoln Prep in the first round of the Culver’s Classic. It was shortly afterward that a herniated disc in his back, one that had made walking painful for some time, could no longer be ignored.

“It was sitting on a nerve and long story short, they told me if I didn’t (have surgery) that I could have long-term damage,” Schieber said. “I had been getting epidural injections every six months for two years, and I guess it finally gave out.”

Schieber underwent surgery Jan. 23 at North Kansas City Hospital, and then he faced a long period of rest and recuperation that would take up the rest of the Titans’ regular season. As much as it hurt not to be courtside, Schieber could find comfort knowing the Titans were in the experienced hands of assistants such as Keith Miller and Kevin Harrison. Miller, who was the acting head coach, is a former head coach at Lee’s Summit High.

“Coach Harrison and coach Miller have been around a long time and coached a lot of games,” Schieber said. “There’s not too many guys around Kansas City who can look around and say, ‘take the reins.’ Those guys did and they did a great job.”

Schieber got the OK from his doctor to retake those reins last week and rejoined the Titans for Monday’s practice. West senior center Elijah Childs said the players were excited to see their coach in the gym again.

“Everybody was happy, everybody was fired up he was back,” Childs said. “We had a really good practice that day.”

Childs said it also got the Titans even more fired up to begin district play against Lee’s Summit, a team they had beaten three times already this season. And they seemed well on their way to a fourth victory after they rolled out to a 14-2 lead in the first quarter.

But West managed only five points while committing seven turnovers during an erratic second quarter, and that let the Tigers creep back within 24-17 by halftime.

“This time of the year is special because nobody wants to stop playing,” Schieber said. “You just have to keep fighting every possession because you have to have that desire to keep going. I thought our kids in the second half defensively did a really good job of that.”

West extended its lead to 30-19 midway through the third quarter, and the Titans’ defense sparked transition baskets for a 14-4 run that buried the Tigers. Christian Bishop, Phillip Brooks and Mario Childs scored three straight in transition to spark the burst that led to a 44-27 lead going into the fourth quarter.

“Our defense always leads to our offense and when it’s not working, we get stagnant,” Childs said. “But when we get it back, we’re hard to beat.”

Childs finished with 12 points to go along with Bishop’s game-high 17 points for the 21-2 Titans, who face Lee’s Summit North tonight for the district title.

For Lee’s Summit, which was led by reserve Davian Davis’ 13 points, the loss brought an end to a three-straight district title streak and a 7-20 season. Last year the Tigers rolled undefeated into the Class 5 final four with seven seniors; this year they worked through the growing pains of a less-experienced team.

“We told the kids, ‘hopefully you’ll learn from this,’” Lee’s Summit coach Blake Little said. “We had a whole group of kids who had never played varsity basketball. Some of the kids got a lot better during the year. The ones who got better positioned themselves to be successful in the future.”

Little hopes that future involves more games against Schieber, whom he spent nine years with as an assistant at West before taking over the Tigers.

“Mike’s one of my dearest friends,” Little said. “So much of what I’ve been able to accomplish and where I’m at is because of him. To see him back on the sideline means the world to me.”