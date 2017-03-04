Looming large, Lovell has left his mark

His truck pulled up to the Lee’s Summit Journal right on time that morning in 2010.

At the time, I could count on one hand what I knew about Tom Lovell.

He was the top dog at Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation, an integral figure in the planning and execution Legacy Park, he was a regular at Whistle Stop Coffee and Mercantile in downtown Lee’s Summit and, well, now I knew he drove a truck.

After running newspapers in Iowa for nearly three years, I was back in Lee’s Summit. Lovell asked if he could take me on a tour of the local parks around town. I was game, of course, wanting to learn as much about the area as I could. Even for the short time I was out of Kansas City, Lee’s Summit had changed a lot.

At the time, my now 6-year-old daughter Adaline wasn’t even born yet and I had knowledge of just the basics of the intricate parks system in Lee’s Summit: Lea McKeighan, Legacy, Summit Waves and what we call the “pirate park” (aka Williams Grant Park).

As we drove through neighborhoods and down arterials in Lee’s Summit, Lovell provided a wealth of information about the transformation of the Lee’s Summit parks system, his decades at the helm, initiatives, programs, health and wellness – it was a guided tour I will never forget.

And, most importantly, it immediately expressed to me something distinguishable in Lee’s Summit: Parks and Recreation is a top-tier component in what attracts residents to town, keeps families here and contributes heavily in our day-to-day quality of life.

After 38 years on the job and countless hours of dedicated work that has made our parks system a nationally recognized gem, Lovell is hanging up his keys at City Hall.

It’s a day all of us knew would come at some point, yet weren’t exactly ready to hear when it was officially announced Monday.

The changes, advances, contributions and legacy permanently emblazoned here since J. Thomas Lovell walked into Lee’s Summit Parks & Recreation from Bristol, Tenn., on April 16, 1979 are not just inspirational, but a real nod to what you can accomplish in government work if you have a long-term plan, some aggressive initiatives, a visionary board, an army of volunteers, a lot of dream and a little guts behind you.

Lovell never succumbed to working at the pace of city government. Witness the growth of full-time employees and massive increase in volunteers and volunteer hours.

The real mark of the legacy will still be seen for decades in new construction at Lea McKeighan, a second splashpad, an ice rink, additional programming and a constant nod to green space and healthy lifestyle awareness.

Tom Lovell’s final day is April 3, 2017.

And he leaves Lee’s Summit Parks & Recreation – and our city as a whole – a better place than he found it.

That, my friends, is the definition of leaving a legacy.

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com .