County holding forums on plans for Rock Island path

Jackson County is holding a series of meetings to answer questions about the Rock Island Bicycle and Pedestrian Path.

The Rock Island Rail Corridor Authority of Jackson County and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority will present the design and development plans and answer questions from residents during open-house format meetings this month.

Meetings will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at these locations:

March 6 Kansas City Police Department South Patrol Community Room, 9701 Marion Park Drive, Kansas City

March 8 at Metropolitan Community College- Longview Recreation Center, 3801 SW Longview Road, Lee’s Summit

March 15 at Raytown Wellness Center, 10301 E 350 Highway, Raytown