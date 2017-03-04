‘Late Bloomer’ unfolds unexpected turns of teacher’s life

A podcast of her interview with C.J. Janovy, an arts reporter for public radios KCUR 89.s is on the station’s website.

Julie Bennette Hume, a teacher at Lee’s Summit West High School, has released an album Late Bloomer. To hear samples of her album go to: www.juliebennetthume.com

Julie Bennett Hume poured a lifetime into her newly finished album “Late Bloomer.”

In it, she explores stories that first came to her three decades ago, when she was a college student playing in the open-mic Lawrence folk scene. Eventually she started a teaching career, got married and began raising her daughter, who is autistic.

On Feb. 4 she had a sold-out release party at the Buffalo Room of the Westport Flea Market, following an interview with arts reporter C.J. Janovy on KCUR 89.3 FM.

The launch party was attended by family, coworkers and musicians she’d worked with in her youth. Some of them she hadn’t seen in several decades.

“(It was) a nice little reunion of friends,” Hume said.

When she was younger, she was a member of the Alferd Packer Memorial String Band. She learned about folk music by listening to the “Ethnic Cowboy” radio show hosted by Rick Frydman and tuned into world music by playing Cajun, Appalachian and Afro-Cuban music in bands with Doug Goodhart, the director of the Center For World Music. Hume says her gravely, low voice was conducive to singing backup harmony with other singers.

In her late 20s, she started teaching, and her performing days slowed down, as she couldn’t run to Louisiana for a weeklong gig, she said. In the 1990s she tried stepping out as a solo performance at a coffee shop, but that night had an epileptic seizure.

“Everyone was kind,” Hume said. “But I was afraid. I didn’t want to have another seizure on stage.”

Hume teaches German, and also theory of knowledge, an International Baccalaureate class, at Lee’s Summit West High School. She plans to retire this year.

She’ll turn back to her musical roots, which took a back seat while she traveled a winding road.

Finding therapies for her autistic daughter, now 13, was one of the challenges along that road. “She’s a wonderful kid, but it’s been quite a long journey with her.”

Along the way, she continued her studies of German, got a master’s degree and took trips to Berlin. She says the song “Berlin” on the album is about not foreseeing what the future holds.

Her rekindled music career already is taking off more quickly than she expected. She’s booking a few small shows, in venues like the Dubliner in downtown Kansas City and the Calibration Brewery in North Kansas City. She’d like to tour festivals this summer and play in venues seating about 100 or 150 people.

“Late Bloomer” has songs she’s written over the years, from when she was 19 entering college, to one written recently called “Wrong Place,” about the unrest in Ferguson.

Growing up in the ’60s in small towns around Kansas, she absorbed the music of the Rolling Stones and the Beatles, as well as the folk music scene, blues and old country. She’s a fan of Lead Belly, Woody Guthrie, the Carter family, the Austin music scene, and traditional country like Hank Williams and Kitty Wells.

All had influence.

“I was hearing all this memorable music,” Hume said. “ ‘American Pie.’ I must have listened to that song 800 times.”

Hume said she was intrigued by the lyrics and layers of meaning, and inspired by other songwriters who brought similar depths to their music, such as Paul Simon and his song “Kodachrome.”

During high school she studied cello, bass, guitar and piano. She’s added banjo, accordion and dulcimer to the mix.

She said the first draft of a song spills out. Then she rewrites, about 30 times.

“The biggest thing is coming up with the right word,” Hume said. “I’ll be walking down the road and it comes to me.”

A few years ago, having reached her early 50s, she began thinking about whether there was something left undone. She started to run across songs she’d written, and hardly a week or a month went by when she wasn’t jotting down lyrics.

She had a pile of them — she counted 68 — scribbled on napkins, in journals and other paper. Her husband and friends urged her to make a record.

Last April she began assembling a band to back her up on an album, planning to use a recording studio of a friend. She turned to friends or people she hoped she could play with.

“I didn’t want to do it unless I had really good people,” Hume said. She shared a couple of songs with Kristen Hamilton, a member of the St. Joseph band Under the Big Oak Tree, and asked her how much it would cost to hire her.

Hamilton said she’d do it for free, giving Hume encouragement to go forward with making the CD. Folk musicians, Hume said, don’t feel competitive on the whole, and support each other. They just want to see the music continue.

Other musicians on the album are Betse Ellis on fiddle, Scott Tichenor on mandolin, Dick Powers on guitar, Pete Gilbreath on jug and harmonica, Kelly Werts on guitar and pump organ, Diana Werts on accordion, and a former student Alec Danforth on guitar.

She said she appreciates acceptance from young and older musicians.

“People are taking me more seriously than I thought they would,” Hume said. “That to me is absolute success.”

Being older, she no longer has the stage fright she suffered from in her youth. In February, she participated in a songwriters’ challenge at Folk Alliance International festival at Crown Center.

“It was one of the best times I’ve had,” Hume said.

“At 24 I would have been a nervous wreck. I just went for it. I had a blast. I was like a pig in slop.”