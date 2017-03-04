City’s parks director retiring

Tom Lovell started his career creating a parks department from scratch in a small Alabama town, where he’d been a teacher and coach.

He’s finishing in Lee’s Summit after decades of work building a parks and recreation department with one of the finest reputations in the nation. Monday he announced he was retiring as Lee’s Summits parks administrator.

He’s led the department for 38 years, as it grew and gained a national reputation for excellence. It’s been accredited for 14 years and won the national Gold Medal Award from the National Recreation and Parks Association in partnership with the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration. Only two other parks departments in Missouri have those distinctions.

The department also developed a “Did You Know” public awareness program, which touts the value of parks, including practical measures such as economic impacts. The program has been adopted by Missouri and other parks departments in the nation.

During his tenure, the department added several new parks, including the 700-acre Legacy Park, It also opened three community centers, a water park and rebuilt existing parks.

He said the community centers serve 320,000 people a year, with a million visiting parks. He said he’s also proud of the department’s volunteers and relationships with youth sports associations.

“This was a good time to retire, even though it’s difficult for me to leave the work I love,” said Lovell, 68.

He said he expects to continue working for the next four to six weeks as the parks board decides how to handle the transition.

Voters recently renewed a sales tax that will raise $50 million for continued improvement of the parks system, he said, and he worked with his staff to develop a 15-year plan for putting the money to use. The department now needs someone prepared to take over and work many years bringing it to completion, he said.

Lovell said much of the credit for the department’s success belongs to the park board and department staff.

“The culture of our board and staff were a rare combination,” Lovell said. “Great people who did incredible things.”

When Lovell started, the department had 12 employees. Now it has 42, with hundreds more seasonal workers. Volunteers have grown to more than 3,300 who contribute nearly 10,000 hours of service each year. The city has 77 miles of trails and parks open space has grown from 250 acres to 1,200 acres.

Lovell said that while he did not report to them directly, the department’s success was aided by working with some of the best city managers in the nation, including the current manager Steve Arbo and former manager Art Davis, who both are truly interested in making both the city and employees succeed.

I was proud to be able to work in that environment,” he said.

He added that his wife, Susan Lovell, gave him sound advice and helped him keep a balance between work and family.

The parks department record wasn’t flawless.

Lovell recalled one incident, in his first year in Lee’s Summit, then population about 28,000, when the department had scheduled a small Battle of the Bands.

Several high school garage bands were to play at Lea McKeighan Park. The department had held the event before with an attendance of 500.

However, Lovell recalled, that year one of the bands called a local radio station and conned them into believing that Iron Butterfly was coming through the area and was going to give an impromptu, free concert.

About 10,000 people showed up, many bringing alcohol and illegal drugs. The department was unprepared. Lovell said a group of bikers that had shown up decided to keep order. The concert, without the famous rockers, proceeded without a riot.

There have been community battles over placing lights on baseball fields, arguments over whether youth sports in the department should be competitive, and other hiccups. Most recently a controversy brewed over the department making award purchases from a councilwoman’s business.

But the department’s overall record encouraged people to three times renew the parks tax, first passed 21 years ago, to support expansion and updating the city’s parks facilities.

Lovell said that with a good board and staff, he was less likely to fail.

Paula Belser, a longtime parks board member, was on the board when it hired Lovell in 1979.

“I think he’s the best thing that ever happened to Lee’s Summit parks,” Belser said. “He’s so organized and he had so much vision for the city. I think he grew with the department. We were really lucky to have him.”

Lovell said his plan is to continue living in Lee’s Summit and be an active volunteer, including working on the community’s health and wellness initiative and raising awareness for parks. He also plans to improve his golf game and continue cycling, he said, and enjoy time with his children and four grandchildren.

“Lee’s Summit is so full of promise,” Lovell said. “Tt will be exciting to find some other way to continue to contribute to it.”