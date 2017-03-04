From food truck to brick and mortar: Jazzy B’s still going strong

Brandon “Jazzy” Simpson spent six years driving all over the Kansas City area to serve customers barbecue out of a food truck. Now, customers have been driving to him to get a taste of his recipes at his restaurant in Lee’s Summit.

Simpson opened Jazzy B’s Diner six months ago at 1803 NE Colbern Road. Since then, he’s settled in and learned a few things along the way.

Simpson, who is originally from south Kansas City, said he had started with the Jazzy B’s food truck six years ago. One of his early signature dishes was the brisket taco. From there, Simpson said he went from being a street vendor to catering private and public events. That’s when customers suggested that he open a sit-down restaurant.

It took about two years to find a spot that fit his needs, but Simpson said he landed on Lee’s Summit, where he now lives.

Sales have changed, but faces haven’t changed so much at Jazzy B’s. The diner, which can hold up to 49 people, officially opened its doors to the public on Sept. 1.

“They’re finding me,” Simpson said. “It’s slowly, but surely. I’m out on an island, so I’m a destination spot.

Simpson said he’s added more people to the family.

“What I call the family is once you’ve come eaten at Jazzy B’s, you’re a part of the family,” he said. “You’ve broke bread with our family here. They’ve seen the vision over the past six years and the progression. That support right there, you couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Since the diner opened, Simpson says business has been going well. Whether customers are looking for a little bit of “jazzed” barbecue, or something more traditional, they can find it on the menu, which includes the brisket taco, Reuben roll and smoked fried chicken wings as well as crab cakes, pulled pork sandwiches, the drunken shrimp po’ boy and rib plates. Customers can also order meat by the pound, including brisket, pulled pork and ribs. “Jazzy” fries, coleslaw, jicama slaw, Miles Davis baked beans (named after Simpson’s favorite jazz musician), blue cheese potato salad and garlic cheesy corn are sides offered on the menu.

Simpson says he’s made a couple of changes to the menu, explaining that he doesn’t think restaurant-goers are quite ready for what he describes as his fusion barbecue. But the dishes, he says, are still popular among the food truck crowd.

“A food truck foodie will go to a food truck and try something that’s just off the wall or something that they don’t know,” Simpson said. “People want to come to a restaurant and eat something that they know..”

The somosa pulled pork is coming off the menu, he said. “My spicy chicken nachos, I changed that out.”

Jazzy B’s food truck is closed from November through March, but Simpson says he plans on taking out the large purple truck at least twice a month this year while still tending to the restaurant.

“I enjoy the truck because it’s a fast pace. You have to be a very good short-order cook. While I’m cooking, I get to talk to everybody and make the atmosphere fun,” Simpson said. “Part of the reason why I have an open kitchen — I designed it that way — but it’s similar to the food truck.”

Whether people are eating at the truck or the restaurant, Simpson believes it’s all about good food as well as good conversation. He’s hoping to continue that in the Lee’s Summit community.

“Every time you walk in the door, you’ll get greeted with a smile and you’ll get some good food to fill your belly. Every time,” Simpson said.

“If you’re having a bad day, we’ll sit down and talk about it. If not, it’s all good. We’ll always have a good time when you come in, no matter what. That’s key, I think.”